RALEIGH — With cases and hospitalization rates surging, Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday the decision on how North Carolina’s public schools will start the year during the COVID-19 pandemic will come next week.
It’s the second time Cooper has delayed revealing his plan, much to the dismay of anxious parents and students.
Last week, he said he wanted more time to receive feedback from educators and others, review the latest science on school reopenings and get more “buy-in across the board.”
On Thursday, he reiterated more time is needed before a decision can be made.
What’s complicating Cooper’s announcement is that North Carolina is fiercely in the grip of COVID-19, a highly infectious respiratory disease that hit the state in March.
Ever since Cooper started to slowly reopen North Carolina in May following a statewide quarantine, cases have been rising. That’s been especially true in the last several weeks, where the number of people infected daily has eclipsed 1,000 on multiple occasions.
Thursday marked an important milestone in the coronavirus fight. According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, 1,034 state residents had been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Wednesday — a record.
“We have more work to do,” said Mandy Cohen, North Carolina’s secretary of health.
Cooper was reticent on Thursday to reveal how he is leaning. Schools have been asked to plan for three scenarios in preparation for classes to begin Aug. 17. The scenarios range from students attending school with minimal social distancing to working from home.
“We know that they need to get back in school,” Cooper said at a media briefing on Thursday. “They need to do it in a safe way and that can be a combination of in-person learning and remote learning.
“This is a tough call.”
Cooper said he also will announce next week whether businesses closed because of his executive order — bars, gyms, skating rinks and entertainment venues among them — can reopen. He and his administration have said patrons at these establishments are at a higher risk for spreading the virus.
These business owners, shut down since March, could have grounds for continued pessimism. Cooper and his allies have said opening schools is more important than opening bars.
“The disease continues to spread, and though North Carolina isn’t the surging hot spot like some other states, we could be if we don’t stay strong in our fight,” Cooper said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.