Silver Alert
Updated at 6:54 a.m.

The Silver Alert has been canceled at the request of Mayodan Police, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons said Tuesday morning.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Mayodan.

Kristen Nicole Bradford, 21, was last seen at 319 N. 2nd Ave., according to the alert.

She is white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 232 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

Bradford, who is believed to suffer from some form of cognitive impairment, was last seen wearing a teal shirt, blue jeans and red and white shoes. 

A photograph of Bradford was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about Bradford's whereabouts is asked to call Mayodan police Lt. David Stanley at 336-634-3300.

