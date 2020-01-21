GREENSBORO — When Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue skate onto the Greensboro Coliseum ice on Friday, they will become Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio.
Hubbell will wear a bright red, low-back dress — created by Vesa Design — that conjures images of the late blonde actress. Donohue will sport a costume inspired by a baseball uniform of DiMaggio's Yankees.
They will skate to Monroe singing "My Heart Belongs to Daddy," and to "Let's Be Bad," from Megan Hilty and the cast of television series "Smash."
The skating partners hope that their costumes and music complement their Rhythm Dance, helping them remain ice dance champions at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
"It’s a tricky mix because, while you want to pick something that reflects the style and the character of the program, we try not to match what people have seen in a movie or in a soundtrack or on Broadway too identically," Donohue said. "We like to put our own spin on it."
Skaters at the championships this week dazzle spectators not only with their skill, but with sparkling costumes.
Skill, choreography, music and the right costume can tie a program together and produce a winning combination.
"It's all about how the costume makes you feel," said Lisa McKinnon of Los Angeles, a former professional figure skater who now designs costumes. "If you feel amazing, it will add to your performance level."
Costume requirements stretch beyond beauty.
"It has to be really secure and still be comfortable and still stretch," McKinnon said. "We don’t put just one hook. It needs to be three."
This marks the second U.S. championships that women's senior champion Alysa Liu has turned to McKinnon for costumes.
McKinnon also made them for other skaters this season, including pairs Alexa and Chris Knierim and Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson.
Designers create skating costumes from strong, stretchy fabrics such as Lycra, chiffon, lace, nylon mesh or Georgette for skirts, and mesh or netting-like "illusion" or "nude" fabric.
Even from five years ago, there are many more stretch materials available now because of the activewear trend, McKinnon said.
Illusion mimics the look of women's skin, giving coverage while looking bare at a distance. It creates a backless or low-cut look, yet can hold a dress together and allow the skater to jump and spin.
Beads, crystals and sequins give costumes bling and texture. Illusion can provide the foundation for elaborate jeweling.
Illusion now comes in more skin tones, but still not enough, McKinnon said. She and her team dye illusion to match skaters' skin tone as much as possible.
"It can make or break a costume," McKinnon said. "If it’s supposed to look nude on them but it’s too dark or too light, it can ruin the whole look."
Custom costumes and their bling can cost big bucks. The average can range from $2,000 to $5,000.
McKinnon estimates that it takes her 30 to 60 hours to make one costume.
"I usually get input from the choreographer and the coach on the concept of the program and the style of skating in it and what the message should be, so that the costume accents the program," McKinnon said.
After choreographers and skaters describe their concept, McKinnon listens to the program's music for inspiration as she sketches.
Liu will perform her long program, or free skate, on Friday night to Jennifer Thomas' "Illusion" for piano and orchestra.
She will wear a costume that goes from dark blue in its silk chiffon, flowy skirt to lighter on top, with silk chiffon pieces on its sleeves. McKinnon embellished it with tiny Swarovski crystals of gold, red, light blue and aqua to represent a starry night sky.
The concept came from Liu's choreographers and coach.
"We wanted to create as much movement and flow as possible, to add drama to her skating," McKinnon said.
Liu will debut a new costume for her short program, when she will skate to Barbra Streisand singing "Don't Rain on My Parade" from "Funny Girl."
McKinnon dyed the material to get just the right shade of magenta. Silver material underneath crystals creates the illusion there are even more crystals.
"You can’t just cover it in crystals, which everyone loves but make it too heavy," McKinnon said. "We have to figure out other little ways to make it look fancy and well worked on and exquisite."
She finds that men can be more sensitive about how they want their costumes to fit, particularly the pants. Some prefer thinner materials; others, thicker.
Nathan Chen, three-time reigning U.S. champion, has Vera Wang design his costumes.
They debuted new costumes in December at the Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy.
"The name of the game there was just comfort and mobility," he said. Some of his previous costumes were less suited to movement, he said.
In his short program on Saturday, he will skate to "La Bohème" by Charles Aznavour, and in his free skate on Sunday, to music from the "Rocketman" soundtrack.
Although Hubbell will wear a Vesa design for her rhythm dance, her other costumes long have been designed by her mother, Susan Hubbell.
Black and burgundy colors influence the free-dance costumes of Hubbell and Donohue, who will skate to music from the 2018 film, "A Star is Born."
Susan Hubbell made her daughter's black dress. Studded belts and metal accessories give it a rock-and-roll look.
U.S. 2019 pairs champions Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc work with Denyse Frey, who also made Cain-Gribble's wedding dress.
For their short program on Thursday, Cain-Gribble and LeDuc will skate to "A Storm is Coming" by Tommee Profitt featuring Liv Ash.
Cain-Gribble will depict a bird. Her costume resembles feathers, she said. LeDuc is the storm.
They will skate their long program on Saturday to the instrumental "Experience" by Ludovico Einaudi, and music from the "Moonlight" film soundtrack.
Their black costumes for that help them tell a story, LeDuc said.
"Ashley is moving through life and is a little bit devoid of passion," LeDuc said. "I represent a strong positive force in her life that is calling her to be more. In the first part of the free skate she is not able to see me. She is always kind of missing me, and I’m always trying to get her attention and find her. In the middle section is when she finally sees me and we build a connection toward the end of the free skate."
But even the perfect costume can't produce a triple axel.
"You have to have it all to be the champion," McKinnon said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.