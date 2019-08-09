Hope Ride is an annual six-day, 600-mile bicycle trek through Africa led by Greensboro pastor David Crabtree to help raise funds in the support of missionary and humanitarian efforts. The News & Record will post updates during the 2019 Hope Ride, which begins in South Africa and includes the Chobe National Wildlife Reserve in Botswana, Namibia, which serves as a gateway to west Zambia and the Zambezi River. It ends near the town of Sioma.
Aug. 8
Today saw us leaving Shikwaru around 8:30 a.m. against the rugged backdrop of the Waterburg Mountain Range.
The weather we usually encounter was nowhere to be found.
The day began twenty-five degrees warmer than last year, so we packed away jackets and leg-warmers, knowing that we were in for an unseasonably hot start. We started with a gentle headwind, never a good harbinger. We also felt the extra elevation as it seemed that our lungs could not quite pull in enough oxygen.
Somewhat undeterred, we pushed along on a gradual downhill for seventeen miles before taking a hard right and into mountainous terrain… did I mention we couldn’t get enough oxygen? We took a quick break at twenty-five miles and took on necessities for the one truly difficult climb on Hope Ride North, the Kloof Pass. Some people have a love/hate relationship with the pass.
I just hate the thing.
Climbing the Kloof as temps were reaching toward 90 was a whole new experience. I posted the highest heart rate I’ve recorded in the past few years. It’s not hard to describe the experience, but you really have experience it for yourself to appreciate it – or not.
Your lungs just don’t draw enough oxygen and your muscles scream for it in the only language they know, pain. The upward grade is relentless for a five- mile stretch. The heat makes you want to toss your helmet. By now, your insulated water bottles have failed and you are drinking tepid water or hydration mix. Just as you think you’ve reached the last corner, another corner is revealed. It’s a brute of a climb, and I was glad to wheel into the pullover at the top for another break. Everybody made it up the climb, and I felt a bit of a cramp upon arrival… more on that later.
