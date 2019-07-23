Zach Galifianakis, a Wilkesboro native, has dual roles in “Baskets,” a comedy on FX that just started its fourth season. He plays Chip Baskets, a melancholic failed clown who, in the new season, decides to finally move out of his mom’s (Louie Anderson) house. Galifianakis also plays Chip’s fussy twin brother Dale, who has moved into a mobile home park. New episodes air at 10 p.m. Thursdays on FX.
Most Popular
-
The man in the video from Saturday's scuffle at Bowman Gray has been charged with assault on his ex-girlfriend.
-
Body ID'd as that of an 18-year-old after being found in woods behind Winston-Salem apartment complex
-
Man dies in crash that sent car airborne and into woods on Temple School Road in Winston-Salem
-
N.C. Zoo employee dies after falling from a tree during aerial rescue drill
-
Walkertown High teacher charged with sex offenses against female student
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!