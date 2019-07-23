Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis arrives at the 2016 FX Winter TCA at the Langham Huntington Hotel & Spa on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif.

Zach Galifianakis, a Wilkesboro native, has dual roles in “Baskets,” a comedy on FX that just started its fourth season. He plays Chip Baskets, a melancholic failed clown who, in the new season, decides to finally move out of his mom’s (Louie Anderson) house. Galifianakis also plays Chip’s fussy twin brother Dale, who has moved into a mobile home park. New episodes air at 10 p.m. Thursdays on FX.

