“High School Musical” set a destination
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah high school where the Disney movie “High School Musical” was filmed over a decade ago has become a tourist destination, and the trend could grow with the premiere of Disney’s new streaming service series based on the film.
Much of the popular 2006 movie was filmed at East High School in Salt Lake City. To draw in fans, the state office of tourism has compiled a four-day, four-night “High School Musical Itinerary” for visitors to follow, the Deseret News recently reported.
The campus is open to visitors for a self-guided walking tour on weekdays from 2:30 until 7 p.m. Some tourists just want to take their pictures in front of the school’s now widely recognized façade.
Boy, 5, takes heroin to school; dad charged
HOLYOKE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has pleaded not guilty to drug charges after authorities said his 5-year-old son brought heroin to school and told his teacher that when he tastes the powder he becomes Spider-Man.
The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that Benny Garcia, 29, of Holyoke was arraigned Friday in Holyoke District Court. He faces charges of drug possession and reckless endangerment of a child.
Prosecutors say Garcia’s son brought a plastic bag decorated with Spider-Man to kindergarten Thursday and put it in his mouth, telling a teacher eating the powder turns him into the superhero. Authorities say the boy was taken to a hospital but was unharmed.
Woman dies at deadly railroad crossing
AVENTURA, Fla. — Florida authorities say a woman died when her SUV was hit by a high-speed train at a railroad crossing.
Authorities told news outlets that a woman was driving a Mercedes SUV Friday afternoon near the suburb of Aventura and was trying to cross the tracks when a Brightline train struck her. She was pronounced dead at the scene, but her name has not been released.
Federal Railroad Administration records show that 11 people were killed by Brightline high-speed trains between Jan. 1 and May 31.
Media reports show at least eight more deaths since then.
No bond for Popeyes stabbing suspect
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A man charged with fatally stabbing a Popeyes restaurant customer who reportedly had cut to the front of a line for chicken sandwich orders was held without bond after an initial court appearance.
A judge in Prince George’s County, Md., ordered 30-year-old Ricoh McClain jailed without bond Friday.
The Washington Post reports attorney Thomas Mooney suggested McClain was inappropriately charged with first- and second-degree murder in the Nov. 4 killing of 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis. Mooney said McClain “has very viable” defenses, but didn’t elaborate.
The Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.