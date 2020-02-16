Record temperatures need verification
BERLIN — Record high temperatures reportedly measured in Antarctica will take months to verify, the U.N. weather agency said Sunday.
A spokesman for the World Meteorological Organization said the measurements made by researchers from Argentina and Brazil earlier this month have to undergo a formal process to ensure that they meet international standards.
“A formal decision on whether or not this is a record is likely to be several months away,” said Jonathan Fowler, the WMO spokesman.
Scientists at an Argentine research base measured a temperature of nearly 65 degrees Fahrenheit on Feb. 6 on a peninsula that juts out from Antarctica toward the southern tip of South America. The previous record there was 63.5 degrees in March 2015.
One killed, 4 wounded in nightclub shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gunfire erupted at a Connecticut nightclub early Sunday morning, killing a man and wounding four other people, police said.
A 28-year-old man died in the shooting at the Majestic Lounge in Hartford’s South End, police Lt. Paul Cicero said. Two other males and two females were wounded, with two of them in surgery Sunday morning and two in stable condition, he said. None of their names were released.
Police officers had been stationed outside the club because of previous problems there and reported the shooting at about 1:30 a.m.
Oscar-winning director returns to South Korea
INCHEON, South Korea — Director Bong Joon-ho smiled and waved at a waiting crowd on Sunday as he arrived home in South Korea, his first trip back since he won four Oscars for his movie “Parasite,” including the award for Best Picture.
The crowd clapped and cheered as Bong walked out of the arrivals gate at Incheon International Airport.
“It’s been a long journey in the United States and I’m pleased that it got wrapped up nicely,” Bong said, speaking in Korean. “Now, I am happy that I can quietly return to creating, which is my main occupation.”
He also joked that he would wash his hands to join the movement to defeat a new virus that has sickened tens of thousands, mostly in China.
“I’ll diligently wash my hands from now on and participate in this movement to defeat coronavirus,” he said.
The Associated Press
