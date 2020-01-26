Man dies after police use stun gun
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A Maryland man has died after an encounter with police officers that involved a stun gun, police told multiple media outlets.
Four Baltimore County officers were placed on paid leave Wednesday in connection with the death of Gamel Antonio Brown of Owings Mills.
Brown, 30, was pronounced dead at a local hospital where he had gone into cardiac arrest after officers used a Taser while responding to a call Tuesday, police said previously. Tasers are the only brand of stun guns used by law enforcement officers in Maryland, the Baltimore Sun reported.
Three of the four officers are all multiyear veterans working in the Franklin Precinct while the fourth officer is a probationary officer assigned to the precinct’s field training program.
Police said officers were dispatched to a home for an injured person. When they encountered Brown at the home, his demeanor changed and he became volatile and combative.
Earthquake’s death toll reaches 38
ANKARA, Turkey — Working against the clock in freezing temperatures, Turkish rescue teams pulled more survivors from collapsed buildings Sunday, days after a powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit the country’s east. Rescued survivors wept with gratitude for their efforts.
Turkish authorities said the death toll rose to at least 38 people from the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck Friday night.
Turkish television showed Ayse Yildiz, 35, and her 2-year-old daughter Yusra being dragged out of the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in the city of Elazig. They had been trapped for 28 hours.
The quake also injured over 1,600, but at least 45 survivors have been pulled alive from the rubble so far, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday in Istanbul.
More than 780 aftershocks rocked the region as over 3,500 rescue experts scrambled through wrecked buildings to reach survivors.
“Bad Boys II” is still tops at box office
PARK CITY, Utah — “Boys” trumped “Gentlemen” in movie theaters over the weekend as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s “Bad Boys for Life” easily remained the top ticket seller over newcomer “The Gentlemen.”
The third “Bad Boys” film, coming 17 years after “Bad Boys II,” sold $34 million in tickets in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. The R-rated action comedy from Sony Pictures, which cost about $90 million to make, has grossed $120.6 million in two weeks domestically.
Second place went to Sam Mendes’ “1917,” which added theaters in its fifth week of release to keep pace with its Academy Awards momentum. The film grossed $15.8 million over the weekend to bring its North American total to $103.9 million. Worldwide, it’s taken in $200.5 million.
It was a good weekend for “1917.” On Saturday night, Mendes took the top prize at the Directors Guild Awards, solidifying the World War I tale as the clear Oscar frontrunner and Mendes as the favorite for best director. The film earlier triumphed at the highly predictive Producers Guild Awards. And its venerated cinematographer, Roger Deakins, also won the American Society of Cinematographers award on Saturday.
The Associated Press
