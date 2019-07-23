Anthony Mackie, another alum of UNCSA’s high school program, is the star of one of the new episodes of “Black Mirror,” an anthology series that is shown on Netflix. He is in the episode “Striking Vipers,” about a married man who has an affair in virtual reality with an old male friend in a video game. Nicole Beharie of “Sleepy Hollow” plays his wife. Later this year, Mackie will also appear in “Marvel’s Falcon and Winter Soldier,” a spinoff of the character he plays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. That series will be part of Disney’s forthcoming streaming digital service.
Most Popular
-
The man in the video from Saturday's scuffle at Bowman Gray has been charged with assault on his ex-girlfriend.
-
Body ID'd as that of an 18-year-old after being found in woods behind Winston-Salem apartment complex
-
Man dies in crash that sent car airborne and into woods on Temple School Road in Winston-Salem
-
N.C. Zoo employee dies after falling from a tree during aerial rescue drill
-
Walkertown High teacher charged with sex offenses against female student
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!