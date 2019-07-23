Anthony Mackie, another alum of UNCSA’s high school program, is the star of one of the new episodes of “Black Mirror,” an anthology series that is shown on Netflix. He is in the episode “Striking Vipers,” about a married man who has an affair in virtual reality with an old male friend in a video game. Nicole Beharie of “Sleepy Hollow” plays his wife. Later this year, Mackie will also appear in “Marvel’s Falcon and Winter Soldier,” a spinoff of the character he plays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. That series will be part of Disney’s forthcoming streaming digital service.

