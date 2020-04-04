Hair rollers and a pastor’s sermon

Someone in the Union Baptist congregation wore pajamas and hair rollers to church last weekend.
That’s OK. Church services last weekend, this weekend and the weekends to come are all going to be online.
Hair rollers aside, the Rev. Kezra Marshall is just glad people are logging on to hear the word. You don’t have to physically be in church to hear the Gospel.
“I still preached the sermon and led them to Christ,” Marshall said. “Just because we’re not in the sanctuary doesn’t mean we can’t connect.”
Hearing —and seeing your pastor — even if it’s in a Zoom chatroom, is calming. Besides, as a woman of faith, Marshall is always looking for new ways to expand her flock.
She preaches the Saturday service, and her usual congregation is a mix of people in group homes, senior citizens and those trying to beat the streets. Almost every single one of them is at-risk, either to coronavirus or to end up homeless. Marshall said she’s worried about all of them.
“I’m concerned about everybody at this point,” Marshall said.
Union Baptist’s church leader, the Rev. and Bishop Sir Walter Mack Jr., tasked all of his pastors to reach out to the seniors and make sure they had what they needed. Marshall took the directive to heart and had one person’s groceries delivered last week.
Now more than ever, people are looking for a word of hope, even if it’s online. But when COVID-19 is over and done with — and Marshall is sure as rain it will be over and done with soon enough — she expects to see more faces in the pews at Union Baptist.
Easter Sunday is coming up, and everyone in the south goes to church on Easter. Well, not this year they won’t. Not when the state, the country and the world are in the middle of a pandemic and every North Carolinian is ordered to stay home. Marshall won’t tell people to defy the order.
“As Christians, we have to obey the laws of the land,” she said.
While there won’t be an egg roll or a big Easter dinner, Marshall does have one request: No more hair rollers or pajamas. Ladies, wear your big Easter hats. Men, put on your finest Sunday suit.
“The little things matter.”
