GREENSBORO — A closed sign at Newk’s Eatery at 2711 Grandview Ave. at Friendly Center left people scratching their heads at lunchtime on Tuesday.
After six years of operation, the restaurant abruptly closed.
A spokesperson for the chain sent the following statement:
“The Newk’s Greensboro location has closed due to a business decision of the franchise operator. Its last day of business was September 9, 2019, and all team members were made aware of the closing. Newk’s has valued its time being part of the Greensboro community.”
Newk's is dine-in chain of restaurants known for healthy soups, salads and sandwiches.
The nearest other Newk's Eatery is 745 Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville.
