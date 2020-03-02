GREENSBORO — Pier Oyster Bar and Grille at 214 S. Elm St. has temporarily closed.
The restaurant will be closed until May 15 to address "foundation issues."
In a release, owner Rocco Scarfone said, "We will be fully cooperating with our landlord Peter Couchell of Furman Capital, who ensures us that this issue will be fixed expeditiously and to the highest standards so that we can get back to serving customers."
Scarfone said the unexpected closure was not welcome news ahead of the March 20 opening of the downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.