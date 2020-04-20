The owner of the former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. headquarters building has expanded its historic presence in downtown Winston-Salem.
PMC Property Group, based in Philadelphia, paid $30.25 million to purchase the 18-story Nissen Building at 310 W. Fourth St., according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
PMC officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
The seller is an affiliate of HRI Properties of New Orleans.
That group acquired the property from the Downtown Winston-Salem Foundation in June 2004. The cost of that transaction was not listed in a register of deeds filing.
“I’m really happy about the new ownership, as they’ve done a great job with the Kimpton hotel,” said Jason Thiel, president of Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership.
“I think this makes a lot of sense for them that way they can own multiple properties in winston-Salem.”
HRI spent $32 million on redeveloping the building in 2004-05 into 14,000 square feet of commercial space and nearly 128,000 square feet of residential space in 95 one- and 50 two-bedroom luxury apartments.
By comparison, PMC paid $7.8 million in June 2014 for the iconic Reynolds building, then spent $60 million overall to convert it into a mixed-use building that includes The Kimpton Cardinal, which has 174 guest rooms and 35 suites on six floors.
The Residences @ the R.J. Reynolds Building debuted in March 2016 with 134 one- and two-bedroom apartments on the seventh through 19th floors of the historic “Grand Old Lady.”
In February 2019, a PMC affiliate paid $15.5 million to buy the 757 North apartment community at 757 N. Chestnut St. within Innovation Quarter.
Altogether, PMC has spent more than $113 million in downtown Winston-Salem properties and renovations.
Ron Caplan, president and founder of PMC, said in June 2014 that “this (Reynolds) building has been a part of the fabric of this community for so long, and it will serve as the way to tie us into the fabric of the community as well.”
The Nissen Building always has been ahead of its time, a skyscraper built in 1926 and 1927, just before the Reynolds Building in 1929. Nissen is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
It was known as the Nissen Building until the late 1960s, when it became the First Union Building.
The building, however, never had a consistent anchor. Major tenants, such as the federal government and Aon Consulting Inc., came and went, and floors were either unfinished or unoccupied for much of the past century.
The building has undergone several ownership changes and repurposings over the past 21 years.
The first came in May 1999, when BB&T Corp. spent $2.5 million to buy the former First Union Building from Aon.
As part of the BB&T purchase, Aon moved about 400 employees to University Corporate Center, formerly the headquarters of RJR Nabisco near Wake Forest University’s athletic complex.
BB&T said in May 1999 it could take as many as four years for the bank to become the building’s primary tenant.
However, BB&T agreed in August 2000 to sell the building for about $2 million to Prime Residential LLC, a development company based in Chicago that converted the building into 132 apartments, along with restaurant space.
“If we had kept it for ourselves, it would’ve been in mothballs for several years,” David Park, executive vice president at BB&T overseeing the sale, said at that time.
“We felt that leaving the building in that mothball condition would be the wrong thing to do for the city.”
Prime Residential spent about $26 million on the conversion project.
Jack Steelman, executive director of the Downtown Development Corp. at the time, described BB&T’s decision to let the building become residential as “an incredibly community-minded thing to do.”
HRI specialized in restoring historic buildings. A group of local investors included Bill Wilson, Ralph Womble, David Neill, Don Flow and Rob Fowler.
The city provided a $3 million loan toward the renovation, along with $3.5 million from the Millennium Fund, a private economic-development fund managed by the Winston-Salem Foundation.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development backed a $14.2 million loan, with the balance paid for through the sale of historic tax credits to Bank of America Corp.
