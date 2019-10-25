GREENSBORO — Vanessa Campbell is one of the people lucky enough to find affordable housing in a city where thousands of people struggle to pay for their houses and apartments.
She just moved into the Ryan Ridge apartments on Rehobeth Church Road, 60 units partially financed with nearly $900,000 from Greensboro housing bonds passed in 2016.
"That's proof of what a need there is for nice homes for normal people in Guilford County," Campbell said.
A group of city and business officials joined Friday morning to talk about the $8 million project's significance and cut a ribbon to celebrate the complex, the first development that was assisted by the $25 million in housing bonds approved by city residents.
UNCG researchers say there are between 30,000 and 40,000 households in the city that are "rent-burdened," meaning 30 percent of their income pays for housing.
And with public housing in short supply, experts say part of the solution is to find private businesses that can benefit from development tax credits and state and local financing programs like Greensboro's bonds.
"We need more money to do more projects," said City Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, who represents District 1, where the southern Greensboro apartments are located. "We got out and we pushed those bonds because we knew what they would do," she told the group. "When we think of bonds, let's don't think of the tax revenue, let's talk quality of lives."
Campbell said she feels lucky. She said the waiting list to land an apartment there is long. She pays $545 a month for a two-bedroom apartment. She told the group she's thrilled by the walk-in closets, pantry and kitchen.
Campbell, who works in customer service for Alorica, said she came from a bad family situation and was staying in the Leslie's House shelter for women in High Point before she came across this opportunity.
Mark Morgan, who developed the property, said as a younger man he had to rely on public housing programs. Developing affordable apartments with some public financing is tougher but worth it, he said.
"Pay it forward," he said.
Ryan Ridge features 24 three-bedroom apartments, 30 two-bedroom apartments and six one-bedroom apartments. They're all designed to be affordable for people who earn 60 percent of Greensboro's annual median household income of $45,000 a year, which is about $27,000.
Only two apartments remain vacant and Morgan said the waiting list is already at 500.
