Investigators sift through debris at deadly Las Vegas fire
LAS VEGAS — Investigators were going room-by-room Monday at a downtown Las Vegas apartment building where six people were killed and 13 injured in a fire over the weekend to determine what started the blaze.
City officials said at a news conference Monday morning that investigators were also looking into claims from some residents that smoke or fire alarms weren’t working properly and some residents were using stoves to stay warm because the building didn’t have heat.
Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear, who represents the neighborhood mixing downtown entertainment and bars with aging apartment motels, said he assured residents that the city would conduct a thorough investigation.
“Hopefully justice will be served because there seemed to be a lot of discrepancies going on at that facility,” Crear said.
The predawn fire appeared to start Saturday around a stove in a first-floor unit of the building, forcing some residents to jump down from upper floor windows to escape thick smoke blocking exits.
New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea
SEOUL, South Korea — A new satellite image of a factory where North Korea makes military equipment used to launch long-range missiles shows the construction of a new structure.
The release of several images from Planet Labs comes amid concern that North Korea could launch a rocket or missile as it seeks concessions in stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States.
North Korea has warned that what “Christmas gift” it gives the U.S. depends on what action Washington takes.
One of the satellite images taken on Dec. 19 shows the completion of a new structure at the March 16 Factory near Pyongyang, where North Korea is believed to be developing and manufacturing vehicles used as mobile launchers for long-range ballistic missiles.
Wisconsin city mulls dumping old ban on throwing snowballs
WAUSAU, Wis. — For decades, those who have participated in snowball fights in one Wisconsin city have risked getting in trouble with the law. But that may be about to change.
A 1962 ban on throwing projectiles in Wausau lumps snowballs into the same category as rocks and other items that can cause serious harm.
City Council President Lisa Rasmussen said that recent negative national attention over the rarely used ordinance has raised questions about whether it could be time to take snowballs off the naughty list.
“Maybe it’s worth giving a look to see if that list could be amended, to mitigate that odd news story that keeps coming up like a bad penny,” Rasmussen said.
Wausau police and the mayor even made a video showing officers having a snowball fight.
“A fun snowball fight is a fun snowball fight,” Deputy Chief Matt Barnes says in the video, “and that’s not something (for which) we enforce this ordinance.”
Authorities: Suspect explodes ATM in failed attempt to get cash
TAMPA, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida were searching for a suspect who they believe exploded an ATM in an unsuccessful effort to steal money.
In a news release, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reports that an ATM exploded in Tampa early Sunday just after surveillance cameras caught the male suspect spray-painting the exterior cameras black at the Pilot Bank.
The Tampa Bay Times reports the suspect was unable to get through the ATM’s internal safe so no money was taken.
Authorities said a similar incident took place at another bank in nearby Oldsmar, Florida in November.
