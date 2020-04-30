Fiction
1. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)
3. “Masked Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
5. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
6. “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking)
7. “Texas Outlaw” by Patterson/Bourelle (Little, Brown)
8. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
9. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
10. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
11. “Redhead by the Side of The Road” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)
12. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle (Atria Books)
13. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
14. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
15. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James Born (Little, Brown)
Nonfiction
1. “Magnolia Table, Vol.2” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
3. “Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire” by Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson)
4. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
5. “Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal” by Anthony William (Hay House)
6. “The House of Kennedy” by Patterson/Fagen (Little, Brown)
7. “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker (Doubleday)
8. “Fortitude” by Dan Crenshaw (Twelve)
9. “Arguing With Socialists” by Glenn Beck (Threshold)
10. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (Waterbrook)
11. “Front Row at the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl (Dutton)
12. “I’m Your Huckleberry” by Val Kilmer (Simon & Schuster)
13. “Hell and Other Destinations” by Madeleine Albright (Harper)
14. “About Your Father and Other Celebrities I Have Known” by Peggy Rowe (Forefront)
15. “Tombstone” by Tom Clavin (St. Martin’s Press)
Paperback
1. “Little Fires Everywhere” (TV tie-in) by Celest Ng (Penguin)
2. “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
3. “First Comes Scandal” by Julia Quinn (Avon)
4. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
5. “Envious” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
6. “The 18th Abduction” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “Neon Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
8. “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
9. “Denim and Diamonds” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
10. “The Woman in the Window” (movie tie-in) by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)
11. “Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact” by Mike Maden (Berkley)
12. “Unleashed” by Diana Palmer (HQN)
13. “Beachside Beginnings” by Sheila Roberts (Mira)
14. “Liar Liar” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)
15. “The View From Alameda Island” by Robyn Carr (Mira)
