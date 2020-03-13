The pageant is an annual event for high school senior girls that provides them with cultural and educational experiences while allowing them the opportunity to raise funds for college scholarships. Special highlights of the pageant include performances from the winners of the January talent competition and a “Salute to the Jabberwockettes” from the Jabberwock escorts.

Harvey Chip Rice Jr., pastor of Maranatha Fellowship Church and  host of WNAA’s First Light Program, will serve as the master of ceremonies. The president of the Greensboro Alumnae Chapter is Suzanne L. Morgan; president of GADCEC is Bettye T. Jenkins. The pageant co-chairwomen are Jocelyn B. Becoats and Teresa Lipscomb-Burney. Kadrien Wilson serves as the pageant’s production manager.

