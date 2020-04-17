Members of the Rolling Stones — Charlie Watts (from left), Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards — appear at the Rolling Stones Exhibitionism preview in London in 2016. The Stones will join Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish and many other stars for the tonight’s TV special aimed at helping in the fight to bring the novel coronavirus pandemic under control. The two-hour “One World: Together At Home” event is scheduled to air at 8 simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks.