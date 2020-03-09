The North Carolina Forest Service and North Carolina State Parks conducted a prescribed burn Monday with plans to burn 330 acres within the Moore’s Wall Loop Trail at Hanging Rock State Park. Visitors were not permitted through the main gate of the park during the burn, though trails outside the central part of the park remained open.
“The first purpose of the burn is to reduce the fuel on the forest floor,” said Jonathan Young, Stokes County Ranger with North Carolina
Forest Service and the burn boss.
“The last naturally occurring fire in this area happened in the early 1900s. We know this from looking at articles in local newspapers. For the next 100 years or so, we’ve tried to prevent fires.”
Prescribed burns in this area in 2017 and 2018 helped clear out the buildup of organic material since that time.
“By reducing the fuel, we prevent a fire from getting out of control on a bad day when we can’t control the conditions and possibly burning some homes,” Young said.
“The second purpose is to open up the canopy and get more sunlight into the forest floor and encourage the growth of native species. There are trees like Bear Oak, Table Mountain Pine and Pitch Pine that depend on fire to get their seeds sprouting.”
Young said his team worked for weeks to prepare for the fire, cutting down dead trees and raking and blowing leaves about 10 feet away from either side of the trail as well as park buildings, picnic tables and fragile plants like hemlock. The team also studied the terrain and at different scenarios of wind and weather in preparation for the burn.
About 60 people participated in the burn, with half coming from the forest service and half from the state parks, Young said.
Crews set fires by hand on the perimeter of the prescribed burn area which included the entire 330 acres within the Moore’s Wall Loop Trail. Once the perimeter was burned, a helicopter was scheduled to drop ping pong-sized balls of accelerant to light the interior.
