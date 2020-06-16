Cicadas feed by sucking up plant sap through a feeding tube. They take only a tiny portion of the liquid that passes through a tree, so it causes no lasting harm to mature plants. However, cicadas can cause damage to small trees or shrubs if too many of them feed at once, or females cut too many slits to lay their eggs. The implantation of the eggs causes the branch or vine to split and wither, and can stunt the growth of an immature plant or even kill it.

