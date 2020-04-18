If you had told me in January that I would be spending months isolated in my home, my biggest concern would have been boredom.
That’s what I was feeling last spring after being housebound for a month with a nasty trifecta of illnesses — the flu, followed by bronchitis and a sinus infection. During that time, I did get out some to pick up my son from school most days, for doctor’s appointments and for at least one lunch with a friend when I thought I was feeling better.
But as our family closes in on our sixth week of social distancing, working from home and schooling from home, I don’t think any of us would describe ourselves as bored.
Tired. Weary. Anxious. Scared at times. Keyed up. Missing people, routines and conveniences we once took for granted, yes. But we’re also grateful, happy and healthy, and I think we recognize how fortunate we are compared to others around the world.
The loneliness I felt last spring, when I was sick and stuck at home while the world continued around me, hasn’t materialized either. Maybe that’s because I have my family here with me, 24/7. Or maybe it’s because I know I am not alone in this strange social isolation reality. It helps, too, that I am healthy — which is the whole point of these social distancing orders.
Life is slower now, and our world is compressed and focused on essentials and necessities. Food. Family. Work. School. Chores. Rest. Sunshine. Exercise.
The downtime we do have feels like a welcome respite, rather than bored minutes or hours to fill.
It’s not that we’re busy or productive all the time, but this bizarre existence we find ourselves in leaves little time for boredom.
There’s always the next meal to think about, to plan, to cook and to clean up afterwards. We have become logistics and inventory managers, trying to forecast how long things like toilet paper, prescription medication and disinfecting wipes will last and wondering if we’ll even be able to find these things when we need them. Grocery shopping presents its own exhausting challenges. You have to think of how often to do it and how to do it safely while making contingency plans and substitution lists if what you need is sold out. Parenting is harder than it was before.
And we are the lucky ones. Our son is 13 and is keeping on top of his schoolwork without requiring much homeschooling help or parental prodding. My husband and I both still have jobs. We are able to work from home. We do not have essential jobs that require us to put our health at risk to earn a paycheck. We have taken a financial hit, but it is manageable.
Life in social isolation has not been without excitement and challenges, but we’ve also found ways to have fun together and create new traditions.
Every night, we have been reading together as a family — something we haven’t done since our son was little. Right now, we’re reading “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and I hope this is a habit we continue after life returns to normal.
We have worked on craft projects together, played lots of games and held our own version of March Madness, competing against one another in HORSE, cornhole and Pop-A-Shot.
Last week, an 80-foot pine tree from the neighboring horse farm fell into our yard. Thankfully, it did not hit our house or do any damage in our yard. And the horses did not escape their corral. My son used the fallen tree as a balance beam, and he helped me harvest some pine cones from the treetop for future craft projects.
A few days later, like many others in the Triad, we found ourselves huddled in a closet before sunrise, waiting out a tornado warning as the storm ravaged outside. It was hard not to think about that fallen pine tree and worry that one of the other large trees surrounding our property might fall during the storm and hit our house this time. (Thankfully, this did not happen, and we did not lose any groceries to a power outage. The internet didn’t even go out, so it was school and work, as usual.)
These challenging moments will make good stories in the future, when we reminisce about the pandemic of 2020. Thankfully, I don’t think the scariest times are what we will focus on in our memories. I hope we will remember that we made the most of it and that we survived, happily, together.
While there have been moments of annoyance with one another, and times when we all need to escape to our rooms or private spaces, I feel like this whole ordeal is making our tight-knit trio even closer as a family. It will feel strange to go back to our old lives — school, work and other obligations — that by their very nature socially distance us from one another instead of from the world at large.
