Four basketball players who have committed to play at North Carolina and three who will go to Duke are among the 24 high school seniors chosen for the McDonald's All-American basketball game April 1 in Houston.
The Carolina selections (247Sports.com rankings in parentheses):
- RJ Davis (No. 58): 6-1 combo guard, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
- Walker Kessler (No. 16): 6-11 center, Woodward (Ga.)
- Caleb Love (No. 21): 6-3 point guard, Christian Brothers (Mo.)
- Day'Ron Sharpe (No. 14): 6-9 center, Montverde (Fla.)
The Duke selections:
- Jeremy Roach (No. 23): 6-2 point guard, Paul VI Catholic (Va.)
- DJ Steward (No. 26): 6-3 combo guard, Whitney Young (Ill.)
- Mark Williams (No. 30): 7-0 center, IMG Academy (Fla.)
