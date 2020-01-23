mcdonalds logo 012320

Four basketball players who have committed to play at North Carolina and three who will go to Duke are among the 24 high school seniors chosen for the McDonald's All-American basketball game April 1 in Houston.

The Carolina selections (247Sports.com rankings in parentheses):

  • RJ Davis (No. 58): 6-1 combo guard, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
  • Walker Kessler (No. 16): 6-11 center, Woodward (Ga.)
  • Caleb Love (No. 21): 6-3 point guard, Christian Brothers (Mo.)
  • Day'Ron Sharpe (No. 14): 6-9 center, Montverde (Fla.)

The Duke selections:

  • Jeremy Roach (No. 23): 6-2 point guard, Paul VI Catholic (Va.)
  • DJ Steward (No. 26): 6-3 combo guard, Whitney Young (Ill.)
  • Mark Williams (No. 30): 7-0 center, IMG Academy (Fla.)
Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments