FAYETTEVILLE — Fresh off a three-game sweep of the Frederick Keys, the Winston-Salem Dash fell 3-2 to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Wednesday night in the first game of their six-day trip.
Kade McClure was on the mound for the Dash, his seventh start of the season. McClure, a right-hander, had been sharp recently, but Fayetteville got to him early.
The Woodpeckers scored first, when catcher Scott Manea homered to left field in the bottom of the second, scoring left fielder Ross Adolph for a quick 2-0 lead.
Neither team scored in the next five innings. McClure was solid after giving up Manea’s homer, pitching 42/3 innings, allowing the two runs on six hits.
The Dash offense came alive in the top of the eighth when catcher Evan Skoug’s two-run shot to right center tied the score 2-2.
Fayetteville answered in the bottom of the eighth. Shortstop Miguelangel Sierra singled to right, sending first baseman Jake Adams home and putting the Woodpeckers back in front 3-2.
Winston-Salem was able to put two runners on in the ninth, with first baseman Jameson Fisher advancing to third, but Fayetteville pitcher Austin Hanson struck out left fielder J.J. Muno to pick up the final out of the night.
The Dash will be back on the diamond tonight in Fayetteville, with the first pitch set for 7 o’clock.
Carolina League
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem 13 6 .684 —
Lynchburg 11 9 .550 2½
x-Wilmington 9 10 .474 4
Potomac 9 10 .474 4
Frederick 5 15 .250 8½
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina 12 8 .600 —
x-Down East 11 9 .550 1
Myrtle Beach 10 10 .500 2
Fayetteville 9 10 .474 2½
Winston-Salem 9 11 .450 3
Wednesday
Salem at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Lynchburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Today
Salem at Wilmington, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.
Salem at Wilmington, Game 2, TBD
Lynchburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
Lynchburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.