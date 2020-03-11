Coastal Carolina 10

Wake Forest 4

Why the Deacons lost

The teams were tied at four after the first five innings, but Coastal Carolina erupted for six runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Stars

Wake Forest: Michael Turconi 2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI; DJ Poteet 2-5, SB.

Coastal Carolina: Cooper Weiss 3-4, RBI, 2B; Zack Beach 2-4, 2 RBI, 2B.

Records

Wake Forest: 9-8.

Coastal Carolina: 11-5.

Up next

Wake Forest: vs. Clemson, Friday 6 p.m.

