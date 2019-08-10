ANGELS 12, RED SOX 4: Mike Trout hit the first home run of his career at Fenway Park and Los Angeles snapped an eight-game losing streak with a rout of Boston. Justin Upton added a three-run homer in the first inning. The Angels added seven runs in a sloppy seventh inning by Boston in which it issued two walks, hit two batters and gave up four singles. The Red Sox also had an error and a passed ball.
GIANTS 3, PHILLIES 1: Jeff Samardzija pitched eight innings of two-hit ball, Evan Longoria and Kevin Pillar homered, and San Francisco beat Philadelphia. Samardzija (9-9) gave up one run, struck out five and walked none.
BLUE JAYS 5, YANKEES 4: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning and Toronto dealt New York its second straight loss following a season-high nine game winning streak.
ROYALS 7, TIGERS 0: Mike Montgomery struck out a career-high 12 in seven innings and Kansas City beat Detroit. Jorge Soler homered and scored twice for the Royals, who had lost six of seven.
METS 4, NATIONALS 3: Luis Guillorme hit his first big league homer — a tying shot leading off the eighth — J.D. Davis added a go-ahead sacrifice fly and New York beat Washington for its eighth straight victory. The Mets have won 15 of 16 and are on their best roll since a 16-1 run in 1990.
BREWERS 3, RANGERS 2: Adrian Houser struck out a career-high 10 and rookie Keston Hiura hit his 14th home run as Milwaukee beat Texas and extended its winning streak to five games.
REDS 10, CUBS 1: Rookie Aristides Aquino homered in his first three at-bats , keeping up his prodigious power display and leading Cincinnati over Chicago. Sonny Gray (6-6) allowed two hits in six innings and singled home a pair of runs as the Reds piled up 18 hits.
WHITE SOX 3, ATHLETICS 2: Reynaldo Lopez pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, Eloy Jimenez homered on his bobblehead night and Chicago beat Tanner Roark and Oakland.
MARLINS 7, BRAVES 6 (10): Martin Prado hit a sacrifice fly that scored Harold Ramirez in the bottom of the 10th inning as Miami rallied past Atlanta.
CARDINALS 3, PIRATES 1: Adam Wainwright gave up a home run on the first pitch of the game but not much else, and St. Louis beat Pittsburgh.
ASTROS 23, ORIOLES 2: Rookie Yordan Alvarez hit three of the Astros’ six home runs and drove in a career-high seven runs to help Houston to the highest scoring game in franchise history with a rout of Baltimore. The win was the eighth straight for the Astros, who became the latest team to feast on the reeling Orioles.