Major League Box Scores

Cardinals 10, Reds 6 Cincinnati AB R H BI W K Avg VanMeter lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Votto 1b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .259 Suárez 3b 3 2 2 2 1 1 .262 Aquino rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .327 Galvis ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .297 Barnhart c 4 0 2 3 0 0 .236 Dietrich 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .199 Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 J.Iglesias ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .297 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ervin cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .301 Bauer p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Senzel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Alaniz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Farmer 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Totals 34 6 7 6 3 9 St. Louis AB R H BI W K Avg Fowler cf-rf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .249 Wong 2b 3 2 2 2 2 1 .283 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .260 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 DeJong ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .247 Molina c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .274 Carpenter 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .217 Bader pr-cf 0 2 0 0 1 0 .209 Edman rf-3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .274 Hudson p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .048 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 O’Neill ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Martínez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 35 10 12 8 4 6 Cincinnati 200 000 040 — 6 7 2 St. Louis 411 001 12x — 10 12 0 E‑VanMeter (2), Aquino (1). LOB‑Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 5. 2B‑Barnhart 2 (12), Suárez (20), DeJong (28), Molina (19), Carpenter (15), Wong (23). HR‑Suárez (39), off Hudson; Fowler (16), off Bauer; Molina (8), off Bauer. RBIs‑Suárez 2 (85), Aquino (33), Barnhart 3 (36), Goldschmidt 2 (73), DeJong (65), Molina 2 (48), Fowler (57), Wong 2 (53). SB‑Wong (19). CS‑Fowler (4) Louis 3 (Edman, Goldschmidt 2). RISP‑Cincinnati 3 for 9; St. Louis 5 for 13 Cincinnati IP H R ER W K P ERA Bauer 4 7 6 6 3 5 84 8.40 Alaniz 22/3 3 2 2 0 0 38 2.84 Kuhnel 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 12.27 Sims 1 2 2 2 1 1 36 4.99 L: Bauer 1-4 St. Louis IP H R ER W K P ERA Hudson 72/3 4 4 4 2 8 112 3.53 Brebbia 0 1 2 2 1 0 8 3.17 Gallegos 1/3 2 0 0 0 0 12 2.05 Martínez 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.44 W: Hudson 14-6 T‑3:10. A‑44,738 (45,538) Brewers 2, Cubs 0 Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg Gamel lf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .250 Pérez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .245 Spangenberg ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Yelich rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .328 Grandal 1b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .248 Piña c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .234 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Shaw 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .165 Davies p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Braun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Cain cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Totals 35 2 8 2 3 11 Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg Heyward cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .348 Bryant 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .282 Rizzo 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .292 Báez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .231 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Russell 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Hamels p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .111 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 33 0 6 0 2 7 Milwaukee 200 000 000 — 2 8 0 Chicago 000 000 000 — 0 6 0 LOB‑Milwaukee 10, Chicago 8. 2B‑Gamel 2 (15), Pérez (9), Hamels (1). RBIs‑Piña 2 (22). SB‑Yelich (26) RISP‑Milwaukee 1 for 11; Chicago 0 for 5 Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA Davies 42/3 4 0 0 1 2 77 3.76 Albers 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.72 Pomeranz 2/3 2 0 0 1 2 26 2.77 Guerra 12/3 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.59 Hader 12/3 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.79 W: Guerra 8-4; S: Hader 27-33 Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA Hamels 6 5 2 2 3 7 96 3.69 Ryan 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.04 Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.39 Wick 1 2 0 0 0 2 19 3.09 L: Hamels 7-5 T‑2:57. A‑40,178 (41,649) Yankees 4, Athletics 3 Oakland AB R H BI W K Avg Semien ss 5 0 0 0 1 1 .274 Grossman rf-lf 4 1 1 0 2 1 .252 M.Chapman 3b 5 1 2 1 1 1 .260 Olson 1b 4 1 3 2 2 1 .269 Canha cf 5 0 1 0 1 1 .275 Brown lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .440 Pinder ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Profar dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .215 Neuse 2b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .000 Herrmann c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .195 Phegley ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Totals 39 3 8 3 10 11 New York AB R H BI W K Avg LeMahieu 3b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .333 Judge rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .281 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Sánchez c 3 2 2 2 0 0 .235 Maybin pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Romine c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Voit dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .277 Ford 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229 Tauchman lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Totals 35 4 6 4 1 15 Oakland 000 200 100 00 — 3 8 0 New York 010 010 010 01 — 4 6 0 No outs when winning run scored LOB‑Oakland 15, New York 3. 2B‑Olson (20), M.Chapman (35). HR‑Olson (27), off Germán; Sánchez 2 (32), off Bailey; Judge (19), off Soria; LeMahieu (24), off Trivino. RBIs‑Olson 2 (68), M.Chapman (75), Sánchez 2 (71), Judge (43), LeMahieu (90). SB‑Grossman (9) Chapman, Herrmann, Profar, Olson, Phegley); New York 1 (Sánchez). RISP‑Oakland 1 for 10; New York 0 for 1 LIDP‑Gardner. GIDP‑Canha, Profar DP‑Oakland 1 (M.Chapman, Olson, M.Chapman); New York 2 (Torres, Gregorius, Ford; Gregorius, Torres, Ford) Oakland IP H R ER W K P ERA Bailey 52/3 4 2 2 1 9 99 5.26 Treinen 11/3 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.66 Soria 1 1 1 1 0 3 17 4.84 Trivino 2 1 1 1 0 1 27 5.21 L: Trivino 4-6 New York IP H R ER W K P ERA Germán 5 4 2 2 3 5 90 4.01 Loaisiga 1 1 0 0 1 2 27 4.87 Ottavino 2/3 2 1 1 1 0 22 1.72 Kahnle 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.17 Britton 2/3 0 0 0 1 1 11 2.15 Green 1/3 0 0 0 2 1 20 5.01 A.Chapman 1 0 0 0 2 2 23 2.22 Gearrin 2 1 0 0 0 0 21 5.40 W: Gearrin 1-0 T‑3:58. A‑44,462 (47,309) Blue Jays 6, Astros 4 Houston AB R H BI W K Avg Springer rf-cf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .295 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .302 Bregman ss 1 1 0 2 3 1 .290 Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .319 Gurriel 1b 2 0 2 2 1 0 .309 Toro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Reddick lf-rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .267 Maldonado c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .182 Brantley ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .332 Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Chirinos c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Totals 28 4 6 4 9 9 Toronto AB R H BI W K Avg Bichette ss 5 2 2 0 0 1 .338 Biggio 2b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .215 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .280 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .234 Hernández cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .222 Drury 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .223 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220 Jansen c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210 Fisher lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .164 Totals 33 6 10 6 4 7 Houston 100 002 100 — 4 6 0 Toronto 003 201 00x — 6 10 0 LOB‑Houston 8, Toronto 7. 2B‑Gurriel (38), Biggio (12). HR‑Hernández (21), off Valdez; Biggio (12), off Valdez. RBIs‑Bregman 2 (94), Gurriel 2 (97), Grichuk (60), Hernández 2 (52), Biggio 3 (35). SB‑Bichette (3). SF‑Bregman ). RISP‑Houston 1 for 8; Toronto 3 for 5 GIDP‑Altuve, Toro, Marisnick Houston IP H R ER W K P ERA Valdez 52/3 9 6 6 3 5 103 5.55 Smith 11/3 1 0 0 1 1 26 1.53 Sneed 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.02 L: Valdez 4-7 Toronto IP H R ER W K P ERA Buchholz 52/3 3 2 2 5 3 83 5.45 Mayza 0 0 1 1 1 0 5 4.50 Law 1 3 1 1 2 0 26 4.91 Boshers 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.11 Romano 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 4.50 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.67 W: Buchholz 1-3; S: Giles 18-19 T‑3:04. A‑26,414 (53,506) Mets 6, Phillies 3 New York AB R H BI W K Avg Rosario ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .288 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .263 J.Davis lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .297 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Ramos c 5 2 4 1 0 0 .299 Conforto rf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .264 Frazier 3b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .235 Panik 2b 5 0 1 2 0 1 .277 Lagares cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .204 Matz p 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- R.Davis ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Totals 41 6 13 6 3 6 Philadelphia AB R H BI W K Avg Segura ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .287 Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Harper rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .257 Hoskins 1b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .238 Morrison 1b 2 1 0 0 0 1 .250 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .300 Kingery cf-3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .274 Hernández 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .285 Rodríguez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Knapp ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .198 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Vargas p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Totals 36 3 9 3 2 12 New York 101 030 001 — 6 13 1 Philadelphia 100 002 000 — 3 9 2 E‑Panik (2), Segura 2 (17). LOB‑New York 12, Philadelphia 8. 2B‑Conforto (24), Frazier (15), Panik (3), Ramos (13), Segura (32). 3B‑Segura (4). HR‑Harper (29), off Matz. RBIs‑Ramos (66), Conforto (80), Frazier 2 (59), Panik 2 (7), Harper 2 (97), Knapp (5). SB‑Harper (9) Davis); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Morrison). RISP‑New York 6 for 20; Philadelphia 1 for 9 GIDP‑Rosario, Haseley DP‑New York 1 (Panik, Rosario, Alonso); Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Hernández, Morrison) New York IP H R ER W K P ERA Matz 5 7 3 2 1 6 91 4.04 Avilán 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.95 Familia 1/3 1 0 0 0 1 8 5.70 Wilson 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.10 Lugo 2 1 0 0 0 4 34 3.00 W: Matz 9-8; S: Lugo 4-9 Philadelphia IP H R ER W K P ERA Vargas 4 9 5 5 3 2 91 5.18 Parker 2 0 0 0 0 2 32 2.77 Suárez 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 3.89 Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 7.71 Álvarez 1 3 1 1 0 1 24 3.02 L: Vargas 0-2 T‑3:41. A‑40,690 (43,647) Tigers 10, Twins 7 Minnesota AB R H BI W K Avg Garver c 3 3 2 2 2 0 .272 Polanco ss 4 1 2 2 1 2 .301 Cruz dh 5 1 2 1 0 2 .305 Rosario lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Sanó 3b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .238 Cron 1b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .262 Adrianza rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Cave rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Kepler cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .258 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Arraez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .332 Totals 37 7 10 7 4 17 Detroit AB R H BI W K Avg Reyes cf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .290 W.Castro ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .269 Cabrera dh 4 2 2 1 1 0 .281 H.Castro pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Rodríguez 1b 4 2 2 5 0 2 .233 Lugo 3b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .235 Dixon lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .248 Demeritte rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .242 Hicks c 4 0 1 1 0 3 .213 Beckham 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220 Totals 38 10 15 10 2 11 Minnesota 110 021 011 — 7 10 2 Detroit 107 002 00x — 10 15 0 E‑Adrianza 2 (8). LOB‑Minnesota 7, Detroit 8. 2B‑Rosario (20), Cabrera (20), Dixon 2 (18). 3B‑Rodríguez (3), Lugo (4). HR‑Garver (26), off Boyd; Kepler (36), off Boyd; Polanco (20), off Boyd; Cron (24), off Boyd; Cruz (34), off Farmer; Garver (26), off Jiménez; Rodríguez (13), off Pérez; Rodríguez (13), off Stashak. RBIs‑Garver 2 (57), Kepler (88), Polanco 2 (68), Cron (75), Cruz (89), Rodríguez 5 (39), W.Castro (2), Cabrera (51), Dixon (45), Hicks (27), Reyes (12). SB‑Reyes (3). SF‑Rodríguez Castro, Beckham, Dixon 2). RISP‑Minnesota 0 for 5; Detroit 4 for 11 GIDP‑Schoop DP‑Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Beckham, Rodríguez) Minnesota IP H R ER W K P ERA Pérez 22/3 9 8 7 2 4 82 4.89 Stashak 31/3 3 2 2 0 2 44 4.02 May 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.14 Dobnak 1 2 0 0 0 3 17 0.00 L: Pérez 9-6 Detroit IP H R ER W K P ERA Boyd 6 6 5 5 1 11 110 4.58 Soto 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 6.02 Farmer 2/3 2 1 1 1 3 25 4.18 Cisnero 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.86 Jiménez 1 1 1 1 1 1 15 4.97 W: Boyd 7-10 T‑3:20. A‑16,713 (41,297) Rays 9, Indians 6 Cleveland AB R H BI W K Avg Lindor ss 5 1 2 2 0 0 .299 Mercado cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .271 Santana 1b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .294 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Bauers lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Freeman 2b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .279 Reyes dh 4 1 3 0 0 1 .228 R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Allen lf-rf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .232 Chang 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .238 Totals 35 6 11 6 2 8 Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg Sogard 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .307 Pham lf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .272 Meadows dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .273 d’Arnaud c 4 2 1 1 1 0 .268 Choi 1b 4 2 3 1 0 1 .265 García rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .275 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .241 Duffy 3b 3 1 0 1 1 1 .223 Wendle ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .209 Totals 35 9 11 8 4 6 Cleveland 200 000 022 — 6 11 1 Tampa Bay 012 003 30x — 9 11 0 E‑Santana (7). LOB‑Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B‑Santana (27), Allen (8), Wendle (11). HR‑Santana (31), off Castillo; Lindor (26), off Pinto; Choi (13), off Plesac; Pham (20), off Plesac; García (18), off Clippard; d’Arnaud (15), off Wood. RBIs‑Santana 2 (82), Lindor 2 (62), Allen 2 (25), Choi (49), Pham 2 (58), García 2 (60), Sogard (9), d’Arnaud (52), Duffy (8) RISP‑Cleveland 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 1 for 8 Pérez, Sogard, Duffy. GIDP‑Lindor DP‑Tampa Bay 1 (Duffy, Wendle, Choi) Cleveland IP H R ER W K P ERA Plesac 5 6 4 4 1 4 84 3.61 Clippard 2/3 1 2 2 1 1 20 2.79 Wood 1/3 4 3 2 1 0 26 2.48 Maton 2 0 0 0 1 1 25 4.32 L: Plesac 7-5 Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K P ERA Castillo 11/3 3 2 2 0 2 28 4.00 Beeks 3 4 0 0 0 1 38 4.41 Drake 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.69 Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.77 Roe 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.11 Pinto 11/3 4 4 4 2 0 37 27.00 Pagán 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.34 W: Beeks 6-3; S: Pagán 16-23 T‑3:18. A‑13,327 (25,025) Nationals 7, Marlins 0 Miami AB R H BI W K Avg Berti ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .266 Ramirez rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Walker 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Dean lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .200 Lopez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Chen p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 28 0 2 0 1 17 Washington AB R H BI W K Avg Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Parra rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Rendon 3b 3 3 2 2 0 0 .335 Soto lf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .294 Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Suzuki c 3 2 1 2 0 0 .264 Dozier 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .236 Robles cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .252 Strasburg p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .175 Totals 30 7 8 7 0 3 Miami 000 000 000 — 0 2 0 Washington 213 000 01x — 7 8 0 LOB‑Miami 2, Washington 2. 2B‑Soto (24), Robles (26). HR‑Rendon (31), off Lopez; Soto (30), off Lopez; Suzuki (15), off Lopez; Rendon (31), off Conley. RBIs‑Rendon 2 (109), Soto 2 (92), Strasburg (9), Suzuki 2 (54). S‑Strasburg RISP‑Miami 0 for 1; Washington 3 for 8 LIDP‑Turner. GIDP‑Walker DP‑Miami 1 (Cooper, Berti, Cooper); Washington 1 (Strasburg, Turner, Adams) Miami IP H R ER W K P ERA Lopez 3 6 6 6 0 1 63 4.89 Chen 4 1 0 0 0 2 45 6.86 Conley 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 6.46 L: Lopez 5-7 Washington IP H R ER W K P ERA Strasburg 8 2 0 0 0 14 107 3.47 Rainey 1 0 0 0 1 3 21 4.29 W: Strasburg 16-5 T‑2:31. A‑27,539 (41,313) This Date in Baseball Sept. 1 1906 — The Philadelphia Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 in 24 innings. Jack Coombs of the Athletics and Joe Harris of the Red Sox pitched all 24 innings. Coombs fanned 18. 1930 — Wes Ferrell of Cleveland beat the St. Louis Browns 9-5 for his 13th straight victory. 1931 — Lou Gehrig hit his third grand slam in four days as the Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1. 1945 — The Philadelphia Phillies, behind Vince DiMaggio’s grand slam, beat the Braves 8-3 in Boston. It was the fourth grand slam of the year for DiMaggio to tie a major league mark. 1958 — Vinegar Bend Mizell of the St. Louis Cardinals set a National League record by walking nine batters and tossing a shutout. Mizell beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the first game of a doubleheader. 1963 — Curt Simmons of the St. Louis Cardinals allowed six hits, drove in two runs with a triple and stole home plate in a 7-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Simmons’ steal of home is the last by a pitcher. 1967 — Cincinnati’s Bob Lee walked Dick Groat with the bases loaded in the 21st inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 1-0 victory at Crosley Field. 1975 — Tom Seaver struck out Manny Sanguillen in the seventh inning to become the first pitcher to strike out at least 200 batters in eight consecutive seasons. Seaver recorded 10 strikeouts in the Mets’ 3-0 triumph over Pittsburgh. 1986 — Oddibe McDowell and Darrell Porter of Texas hit back-to-back pinch hit homers in the ninth inning off Boston reliever Steve Crawford, but the Rangers fall to the Red Sox 6-4. 1998 — Mark McGwire broke Hack Wilson’s 68-year-old National League record for home runs in a season, hitting his 56th and 57th in the St. Louis Cardinals’ victory over the Florida Marlins. 1999 — Twenty-two of baseball 68 permanent umpires found themselves jobless, the fallout from their union’s failed attempt to force an early start to negotiations for a new labor contract. Under the mediated deal, the union agreed the 22 “will provide no further services.”
