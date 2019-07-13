CUBS 10, PIRATES 4: Jon Lester homered, tied a career high with three RBIs and pitched effectively into the seventh inning to lead Chicago past Pittsburgh. Willson Contreras’ three-run homer and Lester’s two-run single were the big hits in the Cubs’ seven-run first inning. The 35-year-old left-hander connected for his third career home run — all with the Cubs at Wrigley Field — for the NL Central leaders. Lester (9-6) allowed three runs on eight hits, while striking out six and walking none in 6 2/3 innings. Addison Russell drove in two runs as the Cubs won for the fourth time in five games.
BLUE JAYS 2, YANKEES 1: Center fielder Randal Grichuk made a diving catch with the bases loaded and hit a two-run single as Toronto held off New York.
ORIOLES 2-4, RAYS 1-12: Michael Brosseau and Nate Lowe each hit two of Tampa Bay’s season-high six home runs, and the Rays pounded Baltimore to earn a doubleheader split. In the opener, Stevie Wilkerson hit a two-run homer for the Orioles.
ATHLETICS 13, WHITE SOX 2: Franklin Barreto hit a three-run home run to cap a seven-run first inning to fuel Oakland’s rout of Chicago. Matt Chapman had three hits and scored twice for the A’s, who have won nine of 11. Marcus Semien added two hits and Robbie Grossman drove in three runs.
METS 4, MARLINS 2: Robinson Cano hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift New York over Miami. Noah Syndergaard (7-4) won his fourth consecutive decision.
ROYALS 4, TIGERS 1: Hometown boy Bubba Starling delivered his first career hit and RBI, Brad Keller outdueled Matthew Boyd, and Kansas City held on to beat Detroit.
CARDINALS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2: Tyler O’Neill homered and tied a career high with four RBIs and Dakota Hudson pitched six effective innings to lift St. Louis past Arizona.
TWINS 6, INDIANS 2: Max Kepler hit two more home runs off Trevor Bauer, Jake Cave drove in three runs and Minnesota tightened its grip on the AL Central with a over Cleveland.
DODGERS 11, RED SOX 2: Justin Turner had three extra-base hits, two of them off Chris Sale to continue the left-hander’s struggles at Fenway Park, and Los Angeles snapped a four-game losing streak.
NATIONALS 4, PHILLIES 3: Juan Soto hit a go-ahead two-run homer off closer Hector Neris with two outs in the ninth and Washington rallied for a win over Philadelphia.
BREWERS 5, GIANTS 4: Ben Gamel’s pinch-hit double in the bottom of the ninth drove in Ryan Braun with the winning run as Milwaukee edged San Francisco.