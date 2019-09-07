YANKEES 5, RED SOX 1: J.A. Happ pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning and Edwin Encarnacion homered as New York beat Boston. Happ and four relievers combined on a five-hitter for the AL East leaders. DIAMONDBACKS 2, REDS 0: Rookie Alex Young struck out 12 in eight innings, Ketel Marte drove in a run and scored another and Arizona extended its playoff surge, beating Cincinnati for its fifth straight victory. RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 3: Travis d’Arnaud and Daniel Robertson drove in runs with two outs in the eighth inning, helping Tampa Bay to a win over Toronto. The Rays won for the ninth time in 10 games as they battle Oakland and Cleveland for one of the two American League wild-card spots. ROYALS 7, MARLINS 2: Ryan McBroom doubled twice and had three RBI to help Kansas City Royals beat Miami . McBroom’s bases-clearing double off Miami reliever Ryne Stanek in the seventh capped a six-run inning. ASTROS 2, MARINERS 1: Justin Verlander pitched seven strong innings to get his MLB-leading 18th win in his first start since throwing his third no-hitter to lead Houston over Seattle. PHILLIES 5, METS 0: Drew Smyly pitched seven solid innings and Philadelphia pounded down on Marcus Stroman and a porous Mets defense to beat New York and end a three-game skid. RANGERS 9, ORIOLES 4: Rougned Odor homered during a six-run first inning and Texas cruised to itsthird straight victory. Reliever Yohander Mendez (1-0) picked up the win after entering in the third and allowing one run with six strikeouts over 21/3 innings. TWINS 5, INDIANS 3: Mitch Garver hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot, in the seventh inning, helping Minnesota rally past Cleveland. BREWERS 3, CUBS 2: Christian Yelich sliced an opposite-field double off Brandon Kintzler to score the winning run in the ninth inning as Milwaukee beat Chicago. CARDINALS 10, PIRATES 1: Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer to break out of his slump and Adam Wainwright pitched seven strong innings, helping St. Louis maintain their lead atop the NL Central. BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 4: Josh Donaldson and Ozzie Albies each homered for the second straight day and streaking Atlanta set off another celebration with its ninth straight victory. ANGELS 8, WHITE SOX 7: Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run home run and drove in a career-high five runs to help Los Angeles to a victory.
Most Popular
-
A man was shot at while sitting in his car in Winston-Salem. It is the city's third drive-by shooting in 4 days.
-
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools just got their yearly grades. Here's how they did.
-
2 men shot as they stood outside home on Longview Drive, Winston-Salem police say
-
Police ID man slain in Sunnyside
-
Truliant attempts to compel response to Truist lawsuit from BB&T, SunTrust
promotion
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Contests & Events
promotion
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.