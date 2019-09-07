YANKEES 5, RED SOX 1: J.A. Happ pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning and Edwin Encarnacion homered as New York beat Boston. Happ and four relievers combined on a five-hitter for the AL East leaders. DIAMONDBACKS 2, REDS 0: Rookie Alex Young struck out 12 in eight innings, Ketel Marte drove in a run and scored another and Arizona extended its playoff surge, beating Cincinnati for its fifth straight victory. RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 3: Travis d’Arnaud and Daniel Robertson drove in runs with two outs in the eighth inning, helping Tampa Bay to a win over Toronto. The Rays won for the ninth time in 10 games as they battle Oakland and Cleveland for one of the two American League wild-card spots. ROYALS 7, MARLINS 2: Ryan McBroom doubled twice and had three RBI to help Kansas City Royals beat Miami . McBroom’s bases-clearing double off Miami reliever Ryne Stanek in the seventh capped a six-run inning. ASTROS 2, MARINERS 1: Justin Verlander pitched seven strong innings to get his MLB-leading 18th win in his first start since throwing his third no-hitter to lead Houston over Seattle. PHILLIES 5, METS 0: Drew Smyly pitched seven solid innings and Philadelphia pounded down on Marcus Stroman and a porous Mets defense to beat New York and end a three-game skid. RANGERS 9, ORIOLES 4: Rougned Odor homered during a six-run first inning and Texas cruised to itsthird straight victory. Reliever Yohander Mendez (1-0) picked up the win after entering in the third and allowing one run with six strikeouts over 21/3 innings. TWINS 5, INDIANS 3: Mitch Garver hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot, in the seventh inning, helping Minnesota rally past Cleveland. BREWERS 3, CUBS 2: Christian Yelich sliced an opposite-field double off Brandon Kintzler to score the winning run in the ninth inning as Milwaukee beat Chicago. CARDINALS 10, PIRATES 1: Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer to break out of his slump and Adam Wainwright pitched seven strong innings, helping St. Louis maintain their lead atop the NL Central. BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 4: Josh Donaldson and Ozzie Albies each homered for the second straight day and streaking Atlanta set off another celebration with its ninth straight victory. ANGELS 8, WHITE SOX 7: Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run home run and drove in a career-high five runs to help Los Angeles to a victory.

