ALDS Twins Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees slugger Didi Gregorius flips his bat after hitting a grand slam during a seven-run third inning of Saturday’s 8-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of their American League Division Series.

 The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Didi Gregorius hooked a slump-busting grand slam during a seven-run third inning, and the New York Yankees pummeled the Minnesota Twins again, cruising to an 8-2 victory Saturday for a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series.

Rookie Randy Dobnak struggled in an unexpected start, and the Twins lost their record 15th consecutive postseason game, including 12 straight against the Yankees. The latter is the longest postseason skid for one club against another in baseball history, topping Boston’s dominance over the Angels from 1986-2008. Minnesota hasn’t won a playoff game since Johan Santana bested the Yankees in their 2004 Division Series opener.

Coaches and players on both sides have downplayed that history, most of which predates current rosters. It’s all too familiar for fans in Minnesota, where the teams will play Monday’s Game 3 in the best-of-five series.

Gregorius’ shot blew Game 2 wide open while New York batted around. The switch-hitter staggered after connecting for the first time since Sept. 10, looping his bat from one hand to another and mashing on bubble gum while he watched the ball fly. Gregorius, set to become a free agent after the season, batted .194 during September and was 0 for 3 in Game 1.

Manager Aaron Boone had predicted that if Gregorius could just find a hole, big hits might follow. Sure enough, Gregorius squibbed an infield single in his first at-bat before lifting his homer into the second deck in right field.

The 103-win Yankees used the same lineup in consecutive games for the first time this season, and the nine clicked top to bottom. They drew eight walks for the second straight game, and Aaron Judge led the way with two hits and two free passes.

Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka pitched one-run ball for five innings for the win, striking out seven and handing off to New York’s fearsome bullpen after 83 pitches. Tanaka’s career postseason ERA sank to 1.54, still second lowest by a New York starter with a minimum of four starts behind Monte Pearson (1.01).

Dobnak faltered in just his 10th big-league appearance, taking the loss a week after his wedding in Maryland. The undrafted right-hander allowed Edwin Encarnación’s RBI single in the first inning, stranded two in the second and loaded the bases with no outs in the third before being pulled.

Yankees 8, Twins 2

Minnesota AB R H BI W K Avg

Kepler cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .333

Cruz dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333

Rosario rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .111

Garver c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .222

Arraez 2b-3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .429

Sanó 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .125

Gonzalez 1b-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286

Cave lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Totals 32 2 6 2 1 14

New York AB R H BI W K Avg

LeMahieu 1b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .600

Judge rf 3 1 2 0 2 0 .333

Gardner cf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .250

Encarnación dh 4 1 2 1 1 1 .444

Stanton lf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .000

Maybin pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Torres 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .250

Sánchez c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .000

Gregorius ss 3 1 2 4 1 0 .333

Urshela 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250

Totals 32 8 11 8 8 6

Minnesota 000 100 001 — 2 6 0

New York 107 000 00x — 8 11 0

LOB‑Minnesota 5, New York 10. 2B‑Arraez 2 (3), LeMahieu (1). HR‑Gregorius (1), off Duffey. RBIs‑Garver (1), Arraez (1), Encarnación (2), Stanton (1), Torres (3), Gregorius 4 (4), Gardner (2). SF‑Stanton RISP‑Minnesota 1 for 7; New York 5 for 11

Minnesota IP H R ER W K P ERA

Dobnak 2 6 4 4 2 0 43 18.00

Duffey 2/3 2 4 4 1 1 27 21.60

Smeltzer 31/3 2 0 0 3 4 61 0.00

Stashak 2/3 1 0 0 1 0 11 10.80

May 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00

Romo 2/3 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00

Littell 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 54.00 L: Dobnak 0-1

New York IP H R ER W K P ERA

Tanaka 5 3 1 1 1 7 83 1.80

Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 5.40

Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 0.00

Lyons 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00

Loaisiga 1 2 1 1 0 2 23 9.00 W: Tanaka 1-0

T‑3:34. A‑49,277 (47,309)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments