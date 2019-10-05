NEW YORK — Didi Gregorius hooked a slump-busting grand slam during a seven-run third inning, and the New York Yankees pummeled the Minnesota Twins again, cruising to an 8-2 victory Saturday for a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series.
Rookie Randy Dobnak struggled in an unexpected start, and the Twins lost their record 15th consecutive postseason game, including 12 straight against the Yankees. The latter is the longest postseason skid for one club against another in baseball history, topping Boston’s dominance over the Angels from 1986-2008. Minnesota hasn’t won a playoff game since Johan Santana bested the Yankees in their 2004 Division Series opener.
Coaches and players on both sides have downplayed that history, most of which predates current rosters. It’s all too familiar for fans in Minnesota, where the teams will play Monday’s Game 3 in the best-of-five series.
Gregorius’ shot blew Game 2 wide open while New York batted around. The switch-hitter staggered after connecting for the first time since Sept. 10, looping his bat from one hand to another and mashing on bubble gum while he watched the ball fly. Gregorius, set to become a free agent after the season, batted .194 during September and was 0 for 3 in Game 1.
Manager Aaron Boone had predicted that if Gregorius could just find a hole, big hits might follow. Sure enough, Gregorius squibbed an infield single in his first at-bat before lifting his homer into the second deck in right field.
The 103-win Yankees used the same lineup in consecutive games for the first time this season, and the nine clicked top to bottom. They drew eight walks for the second straight game, and Aaron Judge led the way with two hits and two free passes.
Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka pitched one-run ball for five innings for the win, striking out seven and handing off to New York’s fearsome bullpen after 83 pitches. Tanaka’s career postseason ERA sank to 1.54, still second lowest by a New York starter with a minimum of four starts behind Monte Pearson (1.01).
Dobnak faltered in just his 10th big-league appearance, taking the loss a week after his wedding in Maryland. The undrafted right-hander allowed Edwin Encarnación’s RBI single in the first inning, stranded two in the second and loaded the bases with no outs in the third before being pulled.
Yankees 8, Twins 2
Minnesota AB R H BI W K Avg
Kepler cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Cruz dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333
Rosario rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .111
Garver c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .222
Arraez 2b-3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .429
Sanó 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .125
Gonzalez 1b-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Cave lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 32 2 6 2 1 14
New York AB R H BI W K Avg
LeMahieu 1b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .600
Judge rf 3 1 2 0 2 0 .333
Gardner cf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .250
Encarnación dh 4 1 2 1 1 1 .444
Stanton lf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .000
Maybin pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Torres 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Sánchez c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Gregorius ss 3 1 2 4 1 0 .333
Urshela 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Totals 32 8 11 8 8 6
Minnesota 000 100 001 — 2 6 0
New York 107 000 00x — 8 11 0
LOB‑Minnesota 5, New York 10. 2B‑Arraez 2 (3), LeMahieu (1). HR‑Gregorius (1), off Duffey. RBIs‑Garver (1), Arraez (1), Encarnación (2), Stanton (1), Torres (3), Gregorius 4 (4), Gardner (2). SF‑Stanton RISP‑Minnesota 1 for 7; New York 5 for 11
Minnesota IP H R ER W K P ERA
Dobnak 2 6 4 4 2 0 43 18.00
Duffey 2/3 2 4 4 1 1 27 21.60
Smeltzer 31/3 2 0 0 3 4 61 0.00
Stashak 2/3 1 0 0 1 0 11 10.80
May 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Romo 2/3 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00
Littell 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 54.00 L: Dobnak 0-1
New York IP H R ER W K P ERA
Tanaka 5 3 1 1 1 7 83 1.80
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 5.40
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 0.00
Lyons 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00
Loaisiga 1 2 1 1 0 2 23 9.00 W: Tanaka 1-0
T‑3:34. A‑49,277 (47,309)
