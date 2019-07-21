ATLANTA — Kevin Gausman pitched into the eighth inning after missing more than a month, Josh Donaldson and Ronald Acuna Jr. homered, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 7-1 on Sunday night to protect their NL East lead.
Nick Markakis hit a two-run single in the first off Joe Ross (0-2). Donaldson added his sixth-inning homer off Ross and a run-scoring single in the seventh. Acuna launched a two-run homer off Kyle McGowin in the eighth.
Following a split of the four-game series, the first-place Braves still lead the Nationals by 6½ games.
Gausman (3-5) made his first start since June 10 after recovering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He allowed five hits and one run in seven-plus innings, with eight strikeouts.
The surprise was Gausman stuck with the same primary pitches — fastball and splitter — after working on a new cutter and his curveball during his minor league rehab assignment.
The right-hander didn’t change his plan even after the first two batters he faced — Trea Turner and Adam Eaton — hit long fly balls to the warning track.
Gausman had another scare when Anthony Rendon led off the sixth with a drive caught by Ender Inciarte at the center field wall. The right-hander then struck out Juan Soto and Matt Adams.