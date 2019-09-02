LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Dash pitching staff combined for a shutout on Monday, as Winston-Salem closed out the 2019 season with a 3-0 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats at City Stadium.

In the 2019 season finale, the Dash (34-35, 72-61) employed a by-committee approach on the mound. After Konnor Pilkington tossed three scoreless innings to start the game, Kevin Escorcia (2-2), Wyatt Burns, Jacob Lindgren, Jose Nin, Luis Ledo and Andrew Perez each pitched a scoreless inning to complete the shutout.

The seven pitchers combined to limit the Hillcats (30-38, 62-74) to seven hits, while striking out nine.

Perez earned the save by pitching a scoreless ninth with one strikeout.

Winston-Salem built an early lead against Lynchburg starter Brock Hartson (2-3). Steele Walker drew a walk to lead off the game. Two batters later, Craig Dedelow drew the second walk of the inning to put runners at first and second. Then, Jameson Fisher lined a single into center, scoring Walker to make it 1-0.

In the top of the eighth, the Dash added insurance against reliever Yapson Gomez.

Andrew Vaughn led off the inning by doubling into left-center field before Dedelow singled to put runners at first and second. Fisher then stroked a single into right field to bring home Vaughn and make it 2-0. Fisher finished the day 3 for 3 with two RBIs.

Following Fisher’s single, Johan Cruz grounded into a double play, but Dedelow reached third on the play. The next batter, Jonathan Allen, laid down a bunt for a single, allowing Dedelow to score and push the Dash lead to three runs.

Lynchburg threatened in the bottom of the ninth, putting runners at second and third.

However, Perez induced a flyout from Mitch Reeves to end the game and the season. At 72-61, the Dash finished the 2019 season with the third-best overall record in the Carolina League.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments