LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped the second game of their series with the Lynchburg Hillcats on Wednesday night by a score of 4-3. Winston-Salem held a one-run lead into the eighth but was unable to hang on.
The Dash entered the game on a hot streak, winning six of their past seven games, but fell behind early in this one.
Winston-Salem right-hander Jorgan Cavanerio gave up a two-run homer to Jonathan Laureano in the bottom of the second making the score 2-0 Lynchburg.
The Dash responded with a run of their own in the top of the third, but squandered an opportunity to take the lead.
Winston-Salem outfielder Steele Walker’s RBI single scored shortstop Johan Cruz to make the score to 2-1.
But after loading the bases two batters later, designated hitter Andrew Vaughn hit a fly ball to center, ending the inning.
After a scoreless fourth inning, the Dash grabbed their first lead of the night in the top of the fifth off a Walker home run to right field, scoring third baseman Yeyson Yrizarri and putting Winston-Salem ahead 3-2.
Lynchburg tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning. Winston-Salem was unable to put a run on the board in the top of the ninth and the Hillcats took advantage, as designated hitter Jason Rodriguez singled to right field, driving in the winning run in the bottom half of the inning.
The Dash(66-55) will be back in action tonight for the finale of the series with the Hillcats at Calvin Falwell Field.
First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.