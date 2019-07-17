The Winston-Salem Dash returned home to BB&T Ballpark on Wednesday night in their retro Winston-Salem Warthogs uniforms, but fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks by a score of 4-1 in the first of a three-game series.
Wilmington was first to get on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning. Blue Rock outfielder Michael Gigliotti hit a ground ball to second, scoring first baseman Nick Pratto and giving Wilmington a 1-0 edge.
The Blue Rocks again found runs in the top of the fourth inning with two solo shots. First it was designated hitter Brewer Hicklen homering to left-center field and later in the inning third baseman Dennicher Carrasco added another run, homering to right and making the score 3-0 in favor of Wilmington.
In the bottom of the fourth Winston-Salem answered with a solo shot from left fielder Craig Dedelow. Dedelow now has 11 home runs on the season for the Dash.
But that would be as close as the Dash would get on Wednesday evening, as the Blue Rocks went on to add another run to their lead in the top of the sixth when Carrasco crossed homeplate for the second time of the game off a line-drive single from Pratto.
Winston-Salem pitcher Tyler Johnson was a bright spot in a losing effort, throwing two scoreless innings and giving up only one hit.
The Dash (49-42) look to rebound Thursday night, as they once again play host to the Blue Rocks. First pitch is set for 7 p.m at BB&T Ballpark.