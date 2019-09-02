BRAVES 6, BLUE JAYS 3: Josh Donaldson and Johan Camargo hit two-run homers, and Mike Soroka snapped a streak of eight starts without a win as Atlanta beat Toronto. The NL East-leading Braves have won five straight, all against American League teams. The Braves also have won nine straight home games. Soroka (11-3) allowed three runs on five hits in five innings. TWINS 4, TIGERS 3: Max Kepler’s two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning lifted AL Central-leading Minnesota over Detroit. The Twins have gone 6-1 in the first seven games of a 10-game road trip. RAYS 5, ORIOLES 4 (10): Tommy Pham hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning and Tampa Bay won its fifth straight game.The Rays held their narrow lead atop the AL wild-card race. METS 7, NATIONALS 3: Noah Syndergaard struck out 10 while allowing three hits over seven shutout innings, Jeff McNeil hit a two-run homer, and New York shrugged off a challenging travel turnaround to defeat Washington. PHILLIES 7, REDS 1: Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs with two homers, and Bryce Harper and Scott Kingery added two-run shots as Philadelphia overpowered Cincinnati. Philadelphia starter Drew Smyly (3-6) gave up four hits, one run and tied his season high with eight strikeouts in 51/3 innings. CUBS 5, MARINERS 1: Kyle Schwarber had a three-run triple to highlight a five-run seventh, and Chicago snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak as they rallied for a victory over Seattle. Anthony Rizzo went 2 for 2 and drove in a run for Chicago. CARDINALS 3, GIANTS 1: Adam Wainwright tossed seven scoreless innings and Kolten Wong delivered a run-scoring triple to lead St. Louis over San Francisco. Paul DeJong had an RBI single for the Cardinals, who have won 10 of 12. ASTROS 3, BREWERS 2 (10): George Springer’s home run in the 10th inning, which followed a game-tying homer by Christian Yelich in the ninth, lifted Houston over Milwaukee. The long balls overshadowed a 14-strikeout performance by Astros starter Gerrit Cole. RANGERS 7, YANKEES 0: Mike Minor and two relievers became the first pitchers in 220 tries to shut out the Yankees, helping Texas beat New York. Jose Trevino, Delino DeShields and Shin-Soo Choo homered to back Minor (12-8), a resurgent All-Star who allowed five hits over 71/3 innings. DIAMONDBACKS 14, PADRES 7: Josh Rojas, Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker homered in the sixth inning off converted infielder Javy Guerra as Arizona beat San Diego.

