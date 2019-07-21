ASTROS 5, RANGERS 3: Michael Brantley homered twice, Jose Altuve also went deep, and Houston beat struggling Texas for its fifth straight victory. Rogelio Armenteros pitched five solid innings in his first major-league start, sending Texas to its seventh loss in a row.
ROCKIES 8, YANKEES 4: James Paxton allowed a leadoff home run for the second straight outing when Charlie Blackmon shook out of a slump and started Colorado to a win over New York that halted a six-game losing streak.
ORIOLES 5, RED SOX 0: Asher Wojciechowski took an unlikely no-hitter into the seventh inning, Trey Mancini homered twice off Andrew Cashner, and Baltimore beat Boston to win its first series from the Red Sox in 11 tries since 2017.
RAYS 4, WHITE SOX 2: Blake Snell struck out 10 in six scoreless innings, Travis d’Arnaud hit his first grand slam, and Tampa Bay stopped its longest losing streak of the year at five games.
INDIANS 5, ROYALS 4: Francisco Lindor homered after originally being scheduled to get the day off, and Jose Ramirez hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth as Cleveland held on to beat Kansas City.
TIGERS 4, BLUE JAYS 3 (10): Nicholas Castellanos led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a home run, and Detroit snapped its six-game losing streak with a victory over Toronto.
CARDINALS 3, REDS 1: Yairo Munoz celebrated a rare start with a home run and a triple to help St. Louis beat Cincinnati.
PADRES 5, CUBS 1: Francisco Mejia homered, Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in three runs, and San Diego bested Chicago to avoid a sweep.
PHILLIES 2, PIRATES 1 (11): A fan casually walked to home plate and approached Philadelphia hitter Brad Miller for a handshake before being apprehended, and the Phillies later beat Pittsburgh on Rhys Hoskins’ home run in the 11th inning.
TWINS 7, ATHLETICS 6: Max Kepler drove in four runs, including the game-winner to cap a two-run rally in the ninth inning as Minnesota edged Oakland.
ANGELS 9, MARINERS 3: Resurgent slugger Albert Pujols and Mike Trout homered, and Brian Goodwin connected twice as Los Angeles routed Seattle.
GIANTS 2, METS 2 (12): Mike Yastrzemski homered with one out in the bottom of the 12th inning to give San Francisco a victory over New York.
BREWERS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4: Tyler Saladino had his first career grand slam, Mike Moustakas hit a go-ahead run-scoring single in the eighth inning and Milwaukee beat Arizona.
DODGERS 9, MARLINS 0: Walker Buehler struck out 11 over seven innings, and Los Angeles hit a trio of home runs to complete a three-game sweep of Miami. Max Muncy, Joc Pederson and A.J. Pollock went deep as the first-place Dodgers won for the sixth time in nine games since the All-Star break.