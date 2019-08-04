REDS 6, BRAVES 4: Tucker Barnhart hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the 10th inning off new closer Shane Greene, and Cincinnati beat Atlanta after wasting a two-run lead in the ninth.
RAYS 7, MARLINS 2: Yonny Chirinos allowed one run in five innings before leaving with a hand injury and Tampa Bay beat Miami.
WHITE SOX 10, PHILLIES 5: Leury Garcia hit a grand slam, Eloy Jiménez added a three-run shot and Tim Anderson also went deep to lead Chicago over Philadelphia.
ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 5: Trey Mancini drove in two runs and Baltimore took advantage of a wild major league debut by reliever Yennsy Diaz to beat Toronto.
INDIANS 6, ANGELS 2: Shane Bieber became the first pitcher this season to throw three complete games, a five-hitter that led Cleveland over Los Angeles for a three-game sweep.
METS 13, PIRATES 2: Robinson Canó appears headed back to the injured list after straining his left hamstring, an injury that overshadowed Noah Syndergaard’s sparkling outing in New York’s romp.
ASTROS 3, MARINERS 1: Justin Verlander struck out 10 in another dominant Astros pitching performance, and Houston beat Seattle for a three-game sweep.
TWINS 3, ROYALS 0: Devin Smeltzer pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning for his first major league win, and Minnesota completed a three-game sweep by blanking Kansas City.
ROCKIES 6, GIANTS 2: Kyle Freeland earned his first win in nearly four months and Nolan Arenado homered twice to pace Colorado.
CUBS 7, BREWERS 2: Jason Heyward drove in three runs, Yu Darvish pitched five innings and Chicago finished a three-game sweep.
RANGERS 9, TIGERS 4: Willie Calhoun hit a tiebreaking three-run triple in the seventh, and Texas beat Detroit for a three-game sweep.
ATHLETICS 4, CARDINALS 2: Tanner Roark pitched five innings to get the win in his debut as Oakland beat St. Louis.
DIAMONDBACKS 7, NATIONALS 5: Ketel Marte hit an inside-the-park home run off Patrick Corbin and Adam Jones drove in four runs to help Arizona slip past Washington.
DODGERS 11, PADRES 10: Max Muncy’s fourth hit was a two-run, walk-off double as Los Angeles rallied from a late three-run deficit for a wild victory over San Diego.