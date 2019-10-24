WASHINGTON — The Astros fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters after Houston’s pennant-winning victory over the New York Yankees last weekend.
Houston made the announcement on Thursday and said Taubman’s conduct did not reflect the organization’s values.
“We believe this is the most appropriate course of action,” the Astros said in a statement.
Taubman has previously apologized for using language that was “unprofessional and inappropriate” in the clubhouse after Saturday night’s victory. Sports Illustrated reported that Taubman repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy before being traded from Toronto to the Astros.
Taubman shouted “Thank God we got Osuna!” according to SI, which said he made similar remarks several times, punctuating them with a profanity.
Houston initially said SI had tried to “fabricate a story where one does not exist” and said that Taubman’s comments weren’t directed at reporters.
“Our initial investigation led us to believe that Brandon Taubman’s inappropriate comments were not directed toward any reporter. We were wrong,” the Astros said in the statement Thursday. “Subsequent interviews have revealed that Taubman’s inappropriate comments were, in fact, directed toward one or more reporters. Accordingly we have terminated Brandon Taubman’s employment with the Houston Astros.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.