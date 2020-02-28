Photos of Bryant crash scene probed
LOS ANGELES — Authorities are investigating whether deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed.
The Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday that a public safety source with knowledge of the events had seen one of the photos on the phone of another official in a setting that was not related to the investigation of the crash. He said the photos showed the scene and victims’ remains.
The source spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the allegations.
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday it was investigating the allegations detailed in the newspaper’s report.
Boeing admits errors in space capsule testsCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Boeing acknowledged Friday it failed to conduct full and adequate software tests before the botched space debut of its astronaut capsule late last year.
A software error left the Starliner capsule in the wrong orbit in December and precluded a docking with the International Space Station. Another software flaw could have ended up destroying the capsule, if not fixed right before reentry.
A Boeing vice president, John Mulholland, said both mistakes would have been caught if complete, end-to-end testing had been conducted in advance and actual flight equipment used instead of substitutes.
The company is still uncertain when its next test flight might occur and whether astronauts might be aboard.
Family of chained boy sentenced
PRATTVILLE, Ala. — The mother and grandmother of an Alabama boy found naked and chained inside a home were sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The boy’s mother, Dannielle Nicole Martin, 32, and grandmother, Vickie Seale Higgenbotham, 58, were given maximum sentences on Thursday after pleading guilty to aggravated child abuse, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.
An anonymous call in 2018 led Autauga County authorities to the home where the 13-year-old boy was found naked and chained to a door. He and two other children were removed the from home.
The boy’s stepfather had pleaded guilty to child abuse, a lesser charge than the women.
Court: Balloon slasher must go for counseling
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An Alabama man arrested for slashing a towering protest balloon depicting President Donald Trump as a baby was ordered to attend counseling and complete community service for a chance at getting the charges dismissed.
If Hoyt Hutchinson, 32, finishes the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s diversion program without any other infractions, the case and charges against him could be removed from his record, WIAT-TV reported.
Hutchinson is accused of deflating the diaper-clad “Baby Trump” during a University of Alabama football game the President attended in November. The 20-foot-tall inflatable, commonly used as a protest symbol, was set up in a nearby park.
Hutchinson told a radio show about a week later that he yelled at the protesters when he first spotted the balloon, but later bought a University of Alabama shirt to blend into the crowd, got close to the balloon and sliced an 8-foot-long gash in it while pretending to take a picture.
The Associated Press
