HIGH POINT — Former NASA astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison will be the keynote speaker at High Point University's commencement next spring.
The university announced Tuesday that Jemison — the first woman of color to travel to space — will speak to the graduating class of 2020 on May 9.
Jemison was a NASA astronaut for six years and flew aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavor that spent eight days in space in September 1992.
Jemison currently leads 100 Year Starship, a initiative to explore space and make it possible for humans to travel outside our solar system within the next century.
An engineer, educator and self-described futurist, Jemison left NASA after the Endeavor flight to start a technology consulting firm. She later founded a nonprofit education foundation and an international science camp and worked as a professor of environmental studies at Dartmouth College. She also worked as a Peace Corps medical officer in Africa and was the first astronaut to appear on "Star Trek: The Next Generation."
Jemison earned two bachelor's degrees from Stanford University and a medical degree from Cornell University.
High Point will hold its commencement on campus. The event is open only to graduates and their guests, but it will be streamed live on its website.