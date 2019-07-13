Two exhibitions will open open 6-8 p.m. July 18 at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive.
Artwork by Winston-Salem-based artist Leo Rucker will be part of SECCA’s curated series, Southern Idiom. “Painting Happy Hill,” acrylic-on-canvas paintings by Rucker, will be for sale and on display through Aug. 11 in the Preview Gallery.
“Painting Happy Hill” is an artistic interpretation of life in one of Winston-Salem’s oldest African American communities. Images were sourced from the original photographs from Old Salem Museum and Gardens’ archive. The project brings attention to the lives of enslaved blacks from Salem who transitioned to freed people and created their own vibrant community.
Rucker received his degree in commercial art at Rutledge College and has completed numerous portraits and murals in Forsyth County. Visit rucker artstudio.webs.com.
“Furnished” will hang through Jan. 5 in the Main Gallery. Several of the artists featured in the show will be at the opening to discuss their work.
A juried exhibition, “Furnished” features more than 50 works by 15 contemporary artists from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. From furniture-based sculpture to sculpture that functions as furniture, Furnished will feature an engaging and diverse array of works that range from playful to functional.
Admission to both exhibitions and receptions are free and will include a cash bar, no bar charge for SECCA members.