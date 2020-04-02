Atkins: Avante Matthews, Yusef Suggs Jr.

Bishop McGuinness: Dawson McAlhany

Calvary Day: Javon Floyd, James Wilkins

Carver: Curtis Wilborn

Davie County: Za’Haree Maddox, Brooks Johnson

Forsyth Country Day: Jay Mitchell

Glenn: Micah Gainey, Jeremiah Scales

Mount Airy: Caden Fitzgibbons

Mount Tabor: Shaylen Woodberry

North Davidson: Tedric Jenkins

North Forsyth: Marquez Hurst, Lewis Walker

North Surry: Jahreece Lynch

North Stokes: Ben Chesnet

Reynolds: Jaben Mars

Starmount: Trey Dezern

West Stokes: Elan Muniz

West Wilkes: Jacob Brown, Jackson Stinson

Winston-Salem Prep: Anthony Sellars

Coaches: Andre Gould (Winston-Salem Prep), Travis Holcomb-Faye (Parkland), Andy Muse (Mount Tabor), James Wilhelmi (North Forsyth).

