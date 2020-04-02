Atkins: Avante Matthews, Yusef Suggs Jr.
Bishop McGuinness: Dawson McAlhany
Calvary Day: Javon Floyd, James Wilkins
Carver: Curtis Wilborn
Davie County: Za’Haree Maddox, Brooks Johnson
Forsyth Country Day: Jay Mitchell
Glenn: Micah Gainey, Jeremiah Scales
Mount Airy: Caden Fitzgibbons
Mount Tabor: Shaylen Woodberry
North Davidson: Tedric Jenkins
North Forsyth: Marquez Hurst, Lewis Walker
North Surry: Jahreece Lynch
North Stokes: Ben Chesnet
Reynolds: Jaben Mars
Starmount: Trey Dezern
West Stokes: Elan Muniz
West Wilkes: Jacob Brown, Jackson Stinson
Winston-Salem Prep: Anthony Sellars
Coaches: Andre Gould (Winston-Salem Prep), Travis Holcomb-Faye (Parkland), Andy Muse (Mount Tabor), James Wilhelmi (North Forsyth).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.