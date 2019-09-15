North Carolina: Jonathan Adorno, OG, Rolesville;Adam Akins, DB, Southeast Guilford;Jefferson Boaz, QB/H, East Surry;Devan Boykin, DB, Ragsdale;Jaki Brevard, OLB, South Durham;Elijah Burnette, DB, Eastern Alamance;Elijah Burris, RB, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter;Trey Byers, DB, Ashbrook;Chance Carroll, C, Cornelius Hough;Anthony Carter Jr., OT, Matthews Butler;Roe Chitwood, ILB, Charlotte Myers Park;Will Cobb, Long S, Matthews Weddington;Ja'Qurious Conley, DB, Northside Jacksonville;Grant Copeland, C, West Forsyth;Cameron Dalrymple, DB, Wallace-Rose Hill;Nick Dobson, OLB, Wallace-Rose Hill;Desmond Evans, DL, Lee County;Maliek Faust, DB, Charlotte Harding;Tavien Ford, OG, Charlotte Olympic;Taurienne Freeman, OLB, Fayetteville Westover;Cedric Gray, REC, Charlotte Ardrey Kell;Ray Grier, REC, Belmont South Point;Johnny Hassard, OG, West Rowan;Maquel Haywood, RB, Wake Forest;Joshua Karty, K, Western Alamance;Jonathan King, OT, Southeast Guilford;Ahmani Marshall, RB, East Forsyth;Mitchell Mayes, OT, Raleigh Leesville Road;J'Vian McCray, DL, West Brunswick;Lamagea McDowell, RB, Charlotte Catholic;Malik McGowen, OG, Charlotte Catholic;Alec Mock, ILB, Matthews Weddington;Chris Morgan, ILB, Maiden;Darius Ocean, QB, Cornelius Hough; Javondre Paige, QB, Greensboro Page;Jhari Patterson, REC, Asheville Reynolds;Stephen Sings, DL, Charlotte Vance;Chance Smith, DB, Wake Forest;Adrian Spellman, DL, Elizabeth City Northeastern;Da'Qon Stewart, REC, North Mecklenburg;Stefon Thompson, OLB, Charlotte Vance;Davin Vann, DL, Cary;Shane Whitter, ILB, Burlington Walter Williams;G'mone Wilson, REC, West Forsyth.
South Carolina: Justin Abraham, ILB, Hartsville;Rontarious Aldridge, DL, Rock Hill South Pointe;Henry Bishop, K/P, Spartanburg;Will Blackston, TE, Belton-Honea Path;Will Boggs, OL, York Comprehensive;Ger-Cari Caldwell, WR, Rock Hill Northwestern;Parker Clements, OL, Lugoff-Elgin;Jalen Coit, WR, Cheraw;Mikele Colasurdo, QB, Inman Chapman;Tylee Craft, WR, Sumter;Cole Demarzo, DB, Hilton Head;Luke Doty, QB, Myrtle Beach;Tylik Edwards, CB, Rock Hill;Khalil Ellis, TE, York Comprehensive;Quay Evans, DL, Chester;O'Donnell Fortune, DB, Sumter;Darin Goss, OL, Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest;Kevin Haigler, OLB, Hartsville;Demetric Hardin Jr., WR, Lewisville;Rahjai Harris, RB, Duncan Byrnes;Terrell Hemingway, DE, Conway;Jalin Hyatt, WR, Irmo Dutch Fork;Trey Irby, DL, Irmo Dutch Fork;Trai Jones, OL, Abbeville;Briggs Kearse, OL, Barnwell;Ty'Quan King, ILB, Dillon;Jaylin Lane, WR, Clover;Je'Mari Littlejohn, OLB, Gaffney;Buddy Mack, Db, Duncan Byrnes;Nathan Mahaffey, RB, Fort Mill Nation Ford;Duane Martin, ILB, Laurens;Xavier McIver, DE, Cheraw;Adam McKanna, OL, Summerville;Christian Miller, DB, Hilton Head;Andru Phillips, DB, Mauldin;Jahlyn Shuler, OLB, Abbeville;Quamil Spells, DE, Myrtle Beach;Nick Taiste, OL, Lexington White Knoll;Jalen Tate, DB, Greenville;Tyler Venables, DB, Central Daniel;Braden Walker, RB, River Bluff;Tyshawn Wannamaker, OL, Calhoun County;Darryle Ware, LB, Fort Dorchester;De'Shawn Watson, ILB, Barnwell.
