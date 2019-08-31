GREENSBORO — They’ll talk about this one for a long, long time to come.
Years from now, out there in N.C. A&T’s tailgate area around BB&T Stadium, someone basting sweet-smelling meat on a charcoal grill will start a conversation …
“You remember that game against Elon on Labor Day Weekend when …”
When Noel Ruiz kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired, lifting No. 19 A&T to a 24-21 victory over No. 21 Elon in the season opener for both teams.
When Elijah Bell made that one-handed catch in the end zone — with his left hand, no less — to break the school’s career record for TD catches.
When defensive end Jermaine McDaniel, a sophomore who transferred in from Appalachian State, had a breakout game with eight tackles and three sacks, including throwing Elon quarterback Davis Cheek for a 12-yard loss on the Phoenix’s final possession to shorten the field for A&T’s last gasp.
When senior Kylil Carter stepped in as the starting quarterback, replacing a legend in his friend Lamar Raynard, and played like he’d been the starter all along.
And so it was for the Aggies (1-0), who opened the season short-handed but won anyway. They went without All-America cornerback Mac McCain, still recovering from knee surgery, without starting wide receivers Ron Hunt (hamstring) and Zach Leslie (coach’s decision), without starting safety Richie Kittles (knee).
A&T still had enough to beat a good Elon (0-1) team coming off back-to-back FCS Playoff appearances.
Ruiz’s game-winner — which would’ve been good from 60 yards — came after the 5-foot-11 junior from Wilson missed a pair of tie-breaking attempts earlier in the fourth quarter.
