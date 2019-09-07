Wake Forest’s young defensive line has endured some growing pains in the first two games, but the Deacons have a combined five sacks to show for their development.

Four of those came against Rice — Basham got it started with a strip-sack on Rice’s first possession, setting up the Deacons’ second touchdown, redshirt freshman defensive end Ja’Corey Johns picked up his first career sack, Traveon Redd had a shoestrings sack when Stewart broke the pocket, and Williams, coming along in his transition from rover to linebacker, notched one.

Basham’s two sacks in two games puts him at nearly half of what he had in 12 games last season (4½).

