NASCAR CUP SERIES

Talladega Superspeedway

GEICO 500

Monday

1. Ryan Blaney 12

2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20

3. Aric Almirola 15

4. Denny Hamlin 2

5. Erik Jones 18

6. Chris Buescher 21

7. Alex Bowman 8

8. John H. Nemechek 22

9. Kurt Busch 7

10. Kevin Harvick 5

11. William Byron 19

12. Ty Dillon 33

13. Jimmie Johnson 4

14. Bubba Wallace 24

15. Ryan Preece 31

16. Corey Lajoie 25

17. Joey Logano 9

18. Michael McDowell 26

19. Brad Keselowski 6

20. Tyler Reddick 16

21. Brendan Gaughan 39

22. Cole Custer 28

23. Martin Truex Jr. 1

24. Ryan Newman 14

25. Clint Bowyer 10

26. Matt Dibenedetto 23

27. Quin Houff 32

28. Daniel Suarez 37

29. Christopher Bell 35

30. Gray Gualding 29

31. BJ McLeod 30

32. Kyle Busch 3

33. Timmy Hill 38

34. Garrett Smithley 40

35. Brennan Poole 27

36. JJ Yeley 34

37. Joey Gase 36

38. Chase Elliott 11

39. Austin Dillon 17

40. Matt Kenseth 13

