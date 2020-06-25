The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with a 3:45 p.m. update to include new Guilford County numbers:
Number of N.C. cases: 57,183 as of noon Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,009 new infections since Wednesday.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 2,586 cases of COVID-19 and 111 related deaths as of Thursday's report. These numbers represent increases of 59 new cases and one new death since Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 48 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 2,585 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 111 deaths. Those numbers represent increases of 41 new cases and five deaths since Wednesday. Since early March, the health department said 340 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,505 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Thursday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,009 total cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 831 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 2,715 cases and 31 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,090 cases and 28 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 179 cases and two deaths. Alamance on Thursday became the 14th N.C. county to record more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic reached the state in March.
N.C. deaths: 1,284 statewide as of Thursday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of 18 new fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 891 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 15 fewer than Wednesday and the first time in three days that total hospitalizations were below 900.
Across the U.S.: According to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 2.34 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 34,313 since Tuesday. The CDC on Wednesday reported 121,117 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 784 fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
