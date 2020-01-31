For the second straight night, the Danbury Hat Tricks got the best of the Carolina Thunderbirds, taking the first two games of the three-game weekend series.
On Friday night, the Hat Tricks capitalized on two-of-six power-play opportunities and won 3-2. The loss dropped the Thunderbirds to 25-5-2.
The Thunderbirds fell behind 2-0 after one period. Carolina’s George Holt was sent off for a two-minute minor for cross checking. Danbury capitalized with a goal from Matyas Kasek with about six minutes remaining in the first period. Soon after, Carter Shinkaruk scored to give the Hat Tricks a 2-0 advantage.
In the second period, Konner Haas scored for Carolina. After a Danbury goal, rookie defenseman Daniel Klinecky notched his 12th goal of the season for Carolina to trim the deficit to one.
Carolina out-shot Danbury 48-22.
The Thunderbirds will try to avoid the sweep today when the two teams play at 7 p.m.
