The Carolina Thunderbirds controlled their match against the Battle Creek Rumble Bees from the first period on Saturday night, shutting out Battle Creek 4-0 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
Daniel Martin opened up the scoring for the Thunderbirds, scoring halfway through the first period on assists from Nathan Campbell and Dominik Fejt on a Carolina power-play.
It didn’t take much longer for the Thunderbirds to drop in a second goal, with Daniel Klinecky scoring only five minutes later on assists from Joe Cangelosi and Jay Kenney.
Carolina dominated the opening period in every facet of the game, including outshooting the Rumble Bees 28-to-4.
The 2nd period was much of the same for the Thunderbirds, who posted 29 shots in the period and scored their third goal of the game halfway through the period to push their lead to three goals.
Jiri Pargac scored the goal on another Carolina power play on assists from Nathan Campbell and Jan Krivohlavek.
Jay Kenney scored the fourth and final goal of the game with only three minutes to go in the game, which gave him his second point of the night.
Three Thunderbirds totaled two points, Kenney, Daniel Klinecky and Nathan Campbell.
The Thunderbirds (19-1-0) will have one more game in the calendar year as they host the Columbus River Dragons on Dec. 31 at 8:35 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
