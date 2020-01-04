DANBURY, Conn. — The Carolina Thunderbirds dropped their second consecutive game to the Danbury Hat Tricks on Saturday night 3-0.
The Thunderbirds, who came into the two-game set with the Hat Tricks with only one loss all season, will leave Connecticut with a pair of losses, but will remain in first place in the Western Division of the FPHL.
It was the first time all season that the Thunderbirds were shut out.
Both teams were held without a goal in the opening period, despite the Thunderbirds’ 16 shots.
Carter Shinkaruk opened up the scoring for the Hat Tricks, dropping in a goal early on in the second period, off assists from Phil Bronner and Aaron Atwell.
Shinkaruk wasn’t done for the quarter, however. Eight minutes later he scored his second goal of the period on assists from Nicola Levesque and Casper Dyrssen, which came on a Danbury power play, opening up a nice lead for the Hat Tricks.
The Thunderbirds had plenty of chances to score in the fourth period. Danbury committed two penalties mid-way through the third period, but Carolina was unable to take advantage of the power plays.
Despite a barrage of shots late in the game, it was Levesque of the Hat Tricks who came up with an empty net goal in the waning seconds of the game to push the final deficit to three.
Up next, the Thunderbirds will host the Mentor Ice Breakers on Friday at 7:35 p.m. in Winston-Salem.
