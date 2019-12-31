Olajuwon Tillman's little brother, Kayshawn Windley, 12, stands behind his mother, Korona Wolfe, while she is surrounded and consoled by loved ones as they sing a verse of "Amazing Grace" during a candlelight vigil for the 15-year-old on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the corner of Main and Wright streets in Winston-Salem, N.C. Tillman, a Parkland High School student, was shot and killed Monday night, Dec. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.